BWI editor Nate Bauer previews another busy week for Penn State sports as decisions gradually get closer.

So let's go to the 3-2-1 to tackle the most recent news coming from the program:

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Good luck getting into a Penn State game without a season ticket When Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour met with reporters last week for a Zoom web conference, the focal points were a few. The first was about the current health and operational status of the athletic department and its programs currently ramping back up into action. The second was that of the ongoing planning being done for the 2020 football season as it relates to fan attendance. Acknowledging that plans are still being worked out, very much in conjunction with state authorities, Barbour said that nailing down specifics is coming soon. "For our fans, I know they're anxious because many of them want to come. Many of them want to know what the safety procedures will be for us. And as with anything that we're doing, whether has to do with student-athletes or it has to do with staff or coaches or in the case of our fans., everything we're going to do relates to health and safety," Barbour said. "It goes right back to the health and safety and I know our fans are very anxious about that. But before we can put out what our seating might look like, we certainly need some guidance from others. So we're still not quite there yet." That didn't prevent Barbour from making one nearly definitive statement, though. For as much uncertainty as has taken hold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout on the sports world, Barbour said that a full house wasn't in the cards for the season ahead and, as it relates to ticketing, Penn State fans should anticipate a reduction in seating to mean one thing: "Without a season ticket, no matter what our capacity is, you're probably not coming to a Penn State get this year," she said. "I appreciate our fans and their fanaticism for Penn State football and we hope to be able to reward them with the safe and healthy opportunity to come watch Penn State football this year."

2 - To play or not to play this fall, or spring With cases of the virus spiking in many places around the country, the tone and tenor of the conversation regarding major sports' viability right now has shifted in recent weeks. Specific to college football, Barbour acknowledged those changes, checking off the roller coaster timeline in how the 2020 season has been approached dating back to the onset of the pandemic in March. Back then, she said, administrators were "far more pessimistic than we were for weeks ago and I think even more pessimistic than we are today." But, the monthlong optimism bridging May and June has been tempered, leaving Barbour to hope that a renewed public attention toward the virus and preventing its spread will help. "I think that the approach that I'm taking to this is that I think that's part of the ebb and flow of the virus here. Obviously my hope is that maybe as people start looking at the masking and the social distancing again, and all of the precautions and kind of understanding or maybe recommitting to the seriousness of this that we'll see it flatten out," she said. "The bottom line is, whatever it is we're going to do, we're going to do it only if it's safe and healthy, starting with students, and then moving to coaches and staff and then spreading out to our community. So what we're doing is we're planning. Obviously, given the uncertainty, we're having to work on a lot of plans, a lot of different plans, a lot of different scenarios. And when the time comes. If it's healthy and safe to do it, we'll obviously do it and if it's not, we won't." Part of that planning that has again started to take hold of the larger public conversation has been that of potentially moving the college football season into the spring. On July 4, the New York Post reported a growing movement to push back the start of the season, but when asked about the notion a few days prior, Barbour indicated that, at least at Penn State, it's definitely not the preference. "There are lots of challenges. It would be a last resort," she said. "And I think one of the biggest challenges, and it's probably the biggest one in my mind, is the proximity to the next season, and frankly, a second lost spring ball. "Overcomeable, if perhaps we're willing to have a shortened season. And again in the category of something is better than nothing, that may not be a problem at all. But I think probably the biggest concern is the wear and tear on the bodies of our students, and the proximity of a spring season to a fall season." The Ivy League will reportedly make a decision this Wednesday as to whether or not it will push football to the spring.

3 - The new recruiting frontier You knew it was coming. Or, at least, you should have. Taking a question about the NCAAs new name, image, and likeness protocols that got somewhat lost in the shuffle last week, Barbour offered a preview of what I believe will become the next major frontier in recruiting for college athletics. With no numbers to back anything up due to the fact that it's never been done before, schools are going to brainstorm and test out different strategies to best pitch the benefit it will provide from a name, image, and likeness perspective. And at Penn State, Barbour offered a likely preview of that pitch when asked about how the university's rural location might impact its ability to get into the NIL game. "We actually reside in a smaller community. But the fact of the matter is that we have over 700,000 living alumni that populate major metropolitan areas like New York and Boston and Chicago and San Francisco and London and Paris and you name it," Barbour said. "And so I think every opportunity from a name, image, and likeness standpoint that any student is going to want or desire is going to be available to them through our unbelievable, incredible alumni network, and it's going to be our job to number one educate them on that. And then number two, provide opportunities for engagement so that they can take advantage of that."

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Will a cancellation come to the football schedule? It's already happening in other sports, Barbour said, and so the big question this week and moving through the rest of July is if and when the same might be true of football. "We've already had a number of our sports, we've had schools contact us depending on how far they're traveling to say they won't be fulfilling their schedule. So that's already started to happen," she said. "It hasn't happened in football." Explaining that there is plenty of information available allowing for on-the-fly rescheduling, if necessary, particularly if something more regional became available. "At this point, we want to make sure that we can get as many games as are safe and healthy," Barbour said. "If it's not the right thing to do, most importantly for our students, we're just not doing it. And yes, there would be significant financial ramifications to it. There would be a significant community, both economic and morale and psyche, implications to that. "But none of that is worth risking the health and safety of our students and ultimately coaches, staff, and community. We'd have to take a good, hard look at why it got canceled and what the conditions are at the time. I think that would dictate whether we would even try to look for a replacement or not." As of Monday morning, a report indicated that Rutgers will have "no campus events" in the fall. Penn State is scheduled to travel to Piscataway for a Nov. 28 matchup.

BREAKING: Most @RutgersU instruction will be remote this fall. Extremely limited on campus housing. No campus events. @RUAthletics to be determined by state guidelines and the Big Ten. — Mike Pavlichko (@MikePavlichko) July 6, 2020

2 - Will decisions in July hold through the rest of the season? She was talking about the plans being put into place for fans who want to see games in person this season, but Barbour seemed to offer the possibility that, as we've already seen in the ups and downs since March, policies that are implemented now might not necessarily stay the same as the season progresses. (If it begins as presently scheduled, that is.) So whether that is with the protocols put into place for fan attendance at games or a wide variety of other topics, flexibility is going to remain a key component as this goes along. "Obviously conditions could change. They could get better, they could get worse," she said. "So we have to have a number of different scenarios and whatever we do, we want to be able to reward our passionate and very faithful season ticket holders for their investment in Penn State athletics and Penn State football. So we'll have to ultimately, depending on all the different levers that pull and what the situation is we roll out and actually what we can do, how we can honor those that have invested in us."

What percentage of Beaver Stadium will be filled with fans this season?