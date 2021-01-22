1 - The move to Mike

Maybe more than he’d said previously, Franklin’s explanation of the Yurcich hire demonstrated the long-game perspective of how it came to be.

Already an accomplished offensive coordinator from his time at Oklahoma State, with a prior relationship with Franklin in part thanks to his PSAC roots at Shippensburg, the timing of Yurcich becoming available this offseason, as well as Penn State’s one-year experience with Kirk Ciarrocca, created a perfect storm in which to make the change.

“(We) have been talking for a number of years. He's a Pennsylvania guy. He played college football in Pennsylvania, he coached in the state for a long time, he understands what this is about. He obviously coached in our conference as well, and I think that helps,” Franklin said. “But I think at the end of the day, it's about the type of production that he has had and that we want to have more consistently. Most importantly, I would say you're talking about points per game. You're talking about yards per play. You're talking about protecting the football on offense.

“And it's also about playing an exciting brand of football that our players will be excited about because we get a number of people touches and involved in the game plan. And that obviously also has an impact in recruiting, that the more people you get involved, the healthier your locker room is, the more exciting it is.”

Points, explosiveness, avoiding turnovers, wide-ranging personnel engagement, and recruiting. Highlighting the necessity of breaking the 40-point threshold to compete at the highest levels of the game, be it in the College Football Playoff or even in the NFL, Franklin laid out a bottom-line understanding of what needs to happen to create the conditions to win in the modern game.

Those already being Franklin’s offensive priorities, that Yurcich would appear to so closely align with the same philosophical pillars made the decision one that Franklin acknowledged as difficult but necessary to move the program in a positive direction.

“If you go back and study what Mike's been able to do over his career, and philosophically, we aligned with that in how we have played here in terms of our spread style of offense. Mike aligns with those things,” Franklin said. “And whether it's the traditional running game, whether it's getting the quarterback involved in the running game, whether it's spreading the field and getting a lot of different guys touches and making people defend the football in space; where you make one guy miss and you got a chance for an explosive play compared to an inside run where there are four or five blocks that have to happen for you to create an explosive play; where on the perimeter maybe you only need one block to happen to create an explosive play. And then when people get concerned about that, they walk out of the box, which now creates opportunities to run the ball in between the tackles.

“There's a lot of different ways to do it but, for us, it's about playing that style of football and playing fast and using tempo and using personnel groups and playing an exciting brand of football.”