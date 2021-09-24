3-2-1: Penn State football suffers OL setback, recruiting, 'Nova, more

Staring down a daunting start to the 2021 season schedule, Penn State football has passed its earliest tests. Topping two Top 25-ranked opponents, one at Wisconsin to begin the season and another in Auburn back at Beaver Stadium last weekend, the Nittany Lions have emerged an unscathed 3-0. Now, with the nonconference slate set to conclude with Villanova this weekend and a return to Big Ten play on deck when Penn State hosts Indiana for another night game next Saturday, the program has set its sights on a steady, unflinching approach to development. Against a Wildcats program that has shown a history of consistent success at the FCS level, will the Nittany Lions get a chance for a breather? We'll try to tackle this question and more as we take a look back at the week that was for Penn State football. This is the 3-2-1:

Penn State guard Saleem Wormley (pictured No. 77) will miss the 2021 season due to injury, BWI has confirmed. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Three things we learned

1) Sal Wormley to miss season

The mystery of Saleem Wormley's absence from the rotation at left guard finally has a resolution. And it's not a good one for the Nittany Lions' redshirt sophomore offensive lineman. Confirmed Friday morning, Sal Wormley's disappearance from Penn State's practices since the last week of preseason camp is due to a season-ending injury that will prevent his return. Through the first three weeks of the program's practices, buzz through camp was that Wormley was competing for, and in position to win, the starting left guard spot over Anthony Whigan and Harvard grad transfer Eric Wilson. Instead, the conversation changed notably about that preseason battle leading into the Nittany Lions' opener at Wisconsin when Wormley was no longer present at the program's midweek practice sessions open to the media. As a true freshman in 2019, Wormley was named the program's Developmental Player of the Year, which he followed last year with a limited role on special teams during the Nittany Lions' COVID-19 2020 season. At the start of the preseason, however, Franklin specifically pointed to Wormley as a guy who had "come on and factored in" as a potential starter or heavy contributor along the Nittany Lions' offensive line.

2) Not about now

Coming off its weekend win against Auburn in front of an estimated 350 recruits and their guests, Penn State head coach James Franklin has started to gently shift his tone when it comes to recruiting. Currently owning the nation's No. 2-ranked Class of 2022, trailing only Notre Dame according to Rivals, the Nittany Lions now have 25 commitments after adding three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye to the mix Thursday night. In discussing the standing of the class and the approach that Penn State has taken this year coming off something of a step back in that sphere during the pandemic year, however, Franklin acknowledged that the tide has turned back toward a place in which the program has a good standing not only with the current class but also the next one as well. "I feel good about it. We’ll see how it all plays out, but obviously I think we’ve done a really good job of that, working through all of the COVID challenges and things like that. But I’m pleased with it," Franklin said this week. "Obviously, we still got a little bit of work to do. We gotta hold onto those guys as well, but it also allows us to get a head start on the next recruiting class and we’re starting to make some progress there as well. "That’s the challenge of college football. Not only are you trying to handle all of the things that you need to do in the present with your current football team but at the same time, you have to be building for the future as well. Again, I’m pleased with the staff and how hard we’ve worked in all of those different areas. But yeah, it’s a good place to be." Recruiting Podcast: Recapping the Auburn Visitor List, Lamont Payne Commits

3) Scorched earth

James Franklin, apparently, has enough friends. This week, in the wake of a brutal night of officiating for his Nittany Lions' 28-20 win against Auburn, he took a few steps toward ensuring that he won't be pen pals with the SEC crew that bumbled its way through Beaver Stadium Saturday night. First providing Penn State's official, on-the-record 'interpretation' of a handful of rules in question from the game on Saturday, Franklin followed it Thursday with another jab at the crew. “I think we have Big Ten officials this week, so, I don’t know if I ever would have said this before, but thank God,” Franklin said on his radio show. Maybe more than any other time during his Penn State tenure, whether as a result of having to absorb a heavy dose of humility through the 4-5 2020 season or not, Franklin has been more willing to take a more pointed approach this year in certain respects. Also saying that the Big Ten and its handling of the 2020 season was to blame for Micah Parsons' opt-out last year, it was another week of diplomatic but direct commentary from the Nittany Lions' head coach. Coach James Franklin provides 'interpretation' of rules issues vs. Auburn

Two Questions

1) Can Penn State rest its starters and build its depth?

Beyond simply notching another win, this is the biggest question of the week as Penn State faces its only FCS opponent of the 2021 season. Already this week, Franklin acknowledged that the nature of Penn State's first three games of the year - at ranked Wisconsin, home against defending MAC champ Ball State, and home against ranked SEC foe Auburn - had changed the approach the Nittany Lions would traditionally take toward building depth. "I think it normally would, right, because you get to play a lot of those guys typically early on in out of conference games, and kind of got to figure out who people are, and then adjust from there," Franklin said. "But I don't know if on the road at Wisconsin is the place to figure that out. So yeah, I think it's been impacted by our schedule, I think that's a fair thing to say." Though Villanova represents a good, traditionally strong FCS football program, Penn State's objective Saturday will be to get its younger backups into the game at meaningful moments, if possible, to serve two purposes. Needing to establish depth that at this point has had limited opportunity to gain experience, the Nittany Lions also are in need of any rest available for starters who have played a significant portion of the possible reps through the first three games on both sides of the ball.

2) Can mature approach continue?

To be able to achieve those aims, though, Penn State has relied on its normal weekly game plan of approaching Villanova as though it is any other opponent. Wanting to ensure that the Nittany Lions didn't allow the nature of the Wildcats' FCS standing to affect their perspective or the atmosphere around the program this week, Franklin noted that the process needed to stay the same. "If your process is right and your culture is right, although it’s challenging, you should really be handling your practices and your meetings the same, whether you’re playing the No. 1 team in the country or an FCS opponent," he said. "Whatever it may be, you better be handling it the right way because as we have seen… I think there have been 10 or 11 FCS teams to beat 1A opponents this year, so you better be ready to play." So far this season, Penn State's steady approach has served it well, particularly in the wake of a 2020 season that saw the Nittany Lions unable to recover from the early season setback of the overtime loss at Indiana. In that sense, the growth and development that has taken place for this group this season will again be a focal point for the Nittany Lions as they round the corner into Big Ten play beginning next week. Column: For Penn State football, early-season mettle forged well in advance

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee is third on the team in rushing with 13 carries for 79 yards this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

One Prediction: Run-game success will wait another week