3-2-1: Penn State football finishes July with fireworks

Penn State football's week opened with a bit of a setback as, late last Sunday night, a report surfaced indicating stud two-sport athlete Lonnie White had made the decision to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being drafted at No. 64 earlier this month. As personnel matters go, though, the Nittany Lions' disappointment was quickly offset by yet another strong week of recruiting for James Franklin and his coaching staff, made even stronger by a pair of weekend commitments. BWI editor Nate Bauer takes a look back at those stories and more as he wraps up the week that was for Penn State football and athletics in his weekly 3-2-1 feature. Without further ado: NOT A SUBSCRIBER? Use promo code BWI30 for FREE access to our premium content for 30 days

Three things we learned

1) Christian Driver, Cam Miller, KJ Winston, Abdul Carter are in

Averaging a verbal commitment to its Class of 2022 more than once every three days through July, the last week of the month proved no different for Penn State. Monday afternoon, the Nittany Lions welcomed the pledge of three-star cornerback Cam Miller out of Jacksonville, Fla. Rated by Rivals as the No. 45 athlete nationally in the class, Miller picked Penn State over fellow finalist, Virginia Tech, and became the second corner added to the class along with Louisiana three-star prospect Jordan Allen. Miller's commitment boost Penn State's Class of 2022 to 22 commitments and furthered the program's grip on the No. 2 spot in the team recruiting rankings. But, really, it was just the beginning. Thursday afternoon saw four-star athlete, Christian Driver, announce his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Projected as a receiver at Penn State, Driver can play on either side of the ball. The news was offset momentarily early Thursday evening when four-star defensive end commitment Tyreese Fearbry announced that he was decommitting from the program, but the news proved to be a temporary setback to the Nittany Lions as they surged into their annual Lasch Bash weekend. Having missed the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach James Franklin and his staff made the most of the occasion this time around. First, three-star safety prospect K.J. Winston made a 2 p.m. announcement that he'd committed to Penn State (then arrived to Beaver Stadium for the day's festivities just a few moments later as the likes of Kaden Saunders and Drew Shelton welcomed him and congratulated him).

2) Lonnie White is out

Of course, for as much of a plus as Penn State's run of commitments proved to be, it was not without some level of disappointment at how the week began for the Nittany Lions. According to a report published by the Philly Voice on Sunday, White decided to pursue his opportunity with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after being drafted No. 64 overall in the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month. The news, though a setback for the Nittany Lions' wide receivers ahead of the 2021 season and beyond, wasn't entirely unexpected given White's potential in baseball and, more immediately, the payday at hand. The next day, Franklin welcomed the news in a Tweet, offering his and the program's congratulations for the achievement and what's ahead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dl QXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91WXNaV2g0T3RSIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vdVlzWldoNE90UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYW1lcyBGcmFu a2xpbiAoQGNvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluL3N0YXR1cy8xNDE5NzcxNDAxNDczNTk3 NDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) The Lasch Bash was a star-studded affair

With the entire coaching staff and so much program personnel on hand to serve as welcoming committee, the Nittany Lions served as hosts to around three dozen prospects, including elite-level Class of 2023 and '24 recruits as well as committed Class of 2022 members. Greeting the prospects and their families and guests at the Beaver Stadium tunnel entrance on Curtin Road, then spending some time inside before departing to the Lasch Complex for a massive bar-be-cue under a big white tent on the turf field, Penn State's guest list was among the most accomplished in the entire history of the event. In addition to five-star DE commit Dani Dennis-Sutton and high four-stars Nicholas Singleton, Kaden Saunders, Drew Shelton, Ken Talley and others in the Class of 2022, the Nittany Lions also welcomed four-star Class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore and, maybe most intriguingly of all, decommitted DE Fearbry. Reactions will be filtering in throughout the afternoon Sunday, but our running thread in the Lions Den has complete news, notes and insights from the event. News & Notes from Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue

Two Questions

1) What themes will dominate preseason media day?

Turning away from recruiting for a moment, the beginning of Penn State's 2021 season begins officially and in earnest Friday with the start of the program's preseason camp. The next day, the Nittany Lions will host the media for in-person interviews and on-site practice availability for the first time in more than 18 months dating back to a March 2020 max-out day in the Lasch Building weight room. Coming off the disaster of a 2020 season for the program, though met by perseverance with its four-game streak of wins to rebound from its initial bottoming out, the question now is what narratives will shape the preseason for the program? Certainly, the larger themes of conference realignment, COVID implications of last year and now, and name, image and likeness legislation will all be topics of discussion. But on the team-specific level, the conversation of Penn State football has now, and would seem to continue to have, a wide range of opinions and projections for the upcoming weeks and months. Quarterback Sean Clifford, the return of Noah Cain at running back, Jahan Dotson's career-finale, a pair of talented bookend tackles on the offensive line in Caedan Wallace and Rasheed Walker, the preseason hype for safety Jaquan Brisker, the unknown of Penn State's defensive line and its two highly anticipated transfers, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo; all of it would seem to be of heightened interest as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches. What will dominate, though? We'll find out Saturday.

Penn State head coach James Franklin will host an in-person media day for the first time since August 2019 this week.

2) How is NIL going for Penn State football?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbGFkIHRvIGJlIGFuIE5JTCBwYXJ0bmVyIHdpdGggU3RhdGUgTW90 b3JjYXJzIGluIFN0YXRlIENvbGxlZ2UsIFBBISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28veEJPSjFVTUw0byI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hCT0oxVU1MNG88 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0FFREFOIChAY2FlZGFudykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWVkYW53L3N0YXR1cy8xNDIwNDk4ODIyMTU3 OTc1NTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What does it all mean? We're not sure, but we're anxious to find out how Penn State football navigates this new arena of opportunity. To date, the NIL partnerships have yet to create much of a splash locally or beyond, but the bottom line here is that, absent Saban's claims, there hasn't been a ton of headline generating news on this front from a national perspective, either. Certainly, the possibility that Ohio State quarterback commitment Quinn Ewers could eschew his final season of high school eligibility due to Texas' NIL prohibition for its prep prospects creates a dramatic new dynamic of impacting that level of the sport. But, aside from the initial wave rushing into the market, both from the perspective of businesses and student-athletes alike, the conversation has been larger than the actual, physical evidence of money being made at Penn State or, really, elsewhere.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdmVyYWdlIGNvbGxlZ2UgYXRobGV0ZSBuYW1lLCBpbWFnZSBhbmQg bGlrZW5lc3MgZGVhbCBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgbW9udGg6ICQ5MjMsIGJlZm9y ZSB0YXhlcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFpNmNrSndZSkYiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xaTZja0p3WUpGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhcnJlbiBS b3ZlbGwgKEBkYXJyZW5yb3ZlbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZGFycmVucm92ZWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIxODkzNjU1ODgzODg2NTkz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

One Prediction: Penn State will hit the over