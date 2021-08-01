3-2-1: Penn State football finishes July with fireworks
Penn State football's week opened with a bit of a setback as, late last Sunday night, a report surfaced indicating stud two-sport athlete Lonnie White had made the decision to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being drafted at No. 64 earlier this month.
As personnel matters go, though, the Nittany Lions' disappointment was quickly offset by yet another strong week of recruiting for James Franklin and his coaching staff, made even stronger by a pair of weekend commitments.
BWI editor Nate Bauer takes a look back at those stories and more as he wraps up the week that was for Penn State football and athletics in his weekly 3-2-1 feature.
Without further ado:
Three things we learned
1) Christian Driver, Cam Miller, KJ Winston, Abdul Carter are in
Averaging a verbal commitment to its Class of 2022 more than once every three days through July, the last week of the month proved no different for Penn State.
Monday afternoon, the Nittany Lions welcomed the pledge of three-star cornerback Cam Miller out of Jacksonville, Fla. Rated by Rivals as the No. 45 athlete nationally in the class, Miller picked Penn State over fellow finalist, Virginia Tech, and became the second corner added to the class along with Louisiana three-star prospect Jordan Allen.
Miller's commitment boost Penn State's Class of 2022 to 22 commitments and furthered the program's grip on the No. 2 spot in the team recruiting rankings. But, really, it was just the beginning.
Thursday afternoon saw four-star athlete, Christian Driver, announce his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Projected as a receiver at Penn State, Driver can play on either side of the ball.
The news was offset momentarily early Thursday evening when four-star defensive end commitment Tyreese Fearbry announced that he was decommitting from the program, but the news proved to be a temporary setback to the Nittany Lions as they surged into their annual Lasch Bash weekend.
Having missed the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach James Franklin and his staff made the most of the occasion this time around. First, three-star safety prospect K.J. Winston made a 2 p.m. announcement that he'd committed to Penn State (then arrived to Beaver Stadium for the day's festivities just a few moments later as the likes of Kaden Saunders and Drew Shelton welcomed him and congratulated him).
Shortly after everything had wrapped in the early evening, four-star linebacker Abdul Carter capped the wild month of recruiting by adding his name to the commitment list.
In all, the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 stands at 24 members and is ranked second nationally only behind Ohio State. With 13 commitments rated as four-stars, Penn State's class trails only Notre Dame in the category, and the program's average star rating per commitment of 3.58 ranks 12th.
2) Lonnie White is out
Of course, for as much of a plus as Penn State's run of commitments proved to be, it was not without some level of disappointment at how the week began for the Nittany Lions.
According to a report published by the Philly Voice on Sunday, White decided to pursue his opportunity with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after being drafted No. 64 overall in the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month.
The news, though a setback for the Nittany Lions' wide receivers ahead of the 2021 season and beyond, wasn't entirely unexpected given White's potential in baseball and, more immediately, the payday at hand. The next day, Franklin welcomed the news in a Tweet, offering his and the program's congratulations for the achievement and what's ahead.
3) The Lasch Bash was a star-studded affair
With the entire coaching staff and so much program personnel on hand to serve as welcoming committee, the Nittany Lions served as hosts to around three dozen prospects, including elite-level Class of 2023 and '24 recruits as well as committed Class of 2022 members.
Greeting the prospects and their families and guests at the Beaver Stadium tunnel entrance on Curtin Road, then spending some time inside before departing to the Lasch Complex for a massive bar-be-cue under a big white tent on the turf field, Penn State's guest list was among the most accomplished in the entire history of the event.
In addition to five-star DE commit Dani Dennis-Sutton and high four-stars Nicholas Singleton, Kaden Saunders, Drew Shelton, Ken Talley and others in the Class of 2022, the Nittany Lions also welcomed four-star Class of 2023 quarterback Dante Moore and, maybe most intriguingly of all, decommitted DE Fearbry.
Reactions will be filtering in throughout the afternoon Sunday, but our running thread in the Lions Den has complete news, notes and insights from the event.
Two Questions
1) What themes will dominate preseason media day?
Turning away from recruiting for a moment, the beginning of Penn State's 2021 season begins officially and in earnest Friday with the start of the program's preseason camp.
The next day, the Nittany Lions will host the media for in-person interviews and on-site practice availability for the first time in more than 18 months dating back to a March 2020 max-out day in the Lasch Building weight room.
Coming off the disaster of a 2020 season for the program, though met by perseverance with its four-game streak of wins to rebound from its initial bottoming out, the question now is what narratives will shape the preseason for the program?
Certainly, the larger themes of conference realignment, COVID implications of last year and now, and name, image and likeness legislation will all be topics of discussion. But on the team-specific level, the conversation of Penn State football has now, and would seem to continue to have, a wide range of opinions and projections for the upcoming weeks and months.
Quarterback Sean Clifford, the return of Noah Cain at running back, Jahan Dotson's career-finale, a pair of talented bookend tackles on the offensive line in Caedan Wallace and Rasheed Walker, the preseason hype for safety Jaquan Brisker, the unknown of Penn State's defensive line and its two highly anticipated transfers, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo; all of it would seem to be of heightened interest as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches.
What will dominate, though? We'll find out Saturday.
2) How is NIL going for Penn State football?
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was reported to have said last week that quarterback Bryce Young had already accrued nearly $1 million in sponsorship opportunities without having ever started a game for the Crimson Tide.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has a deal with Milo's Sweet Tea.
Penn State, so far, has an autograph signing appearance for fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford, an auto dealership partnership for offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and a local burger joint having autograph signings for Nick Dawkins and Aeneas Hawkins.
What does it all mean?
We're not sure, but we're anxious to find out how Penn State football navigates this new arena of opportunity. To date, the NIL partnerships have yet to create much of a splash locally or beyond, but the bottom line here is that, absent Saban's claims, there hasn't been a ton of headline generating news on this front from a national perspective, either.
Certainly, the possibility that Ohio State quarterback commitment Quinn Ewers could eschew his final season of high school eligibility due to Texas' NIL prohibition for its prep prospects creates a dramatic new dynamic of impacting that level of the sport. But, aside from the initial wave rushing into the market, both from the perspective of businesses and student-athletes alike, the conversation has been larger than the actual, physical evidence of money being made at Penn State or, really, elsewhere.
One Prediction: Penn State will hit the over
The oddsmakers provided an updated over/under this week of 8.5 wins during the regular season for Penn State football.
I'm taking the over.
Now, some of the other possibilities updated this week, like Clifford winning the Heisman at +11,000, or Penn State winning the Big Ten at +1100, or even +600 to reach the conference championship game in Indianapolis, I'd be less bullish about.
But with the season quickly approaching, understanding the preseason notion of who and what this team is, the Nittany Lions bouncing back from their 4-5 campaign in 2020 to notch at least nine wins in 2021 currently seems more than reasonable.
