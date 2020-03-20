A week ago, maybe a few days before that if you were really paying close attention, all of our lives changed pretty abruptly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, the news at Penn State has not stopped in the midst of our collective global crisis. Football has had a busy week in the NFL, with a series of former Nittany Lions landing in new spots, and one of the game’s top receivers sharing a number with a certain new quarterback heading to Tampa Bay. Future odds have been released, and are evolving, with our collective sights now squarely locked in on the 2020 season. And on the hardwood, or rather off of it, Penn State’s first trip to the NCAA tournament in nine years would have tipped off Thursday or Friday. Let’s borrow an oft-used format from our colleagues in the Rivals network to sort through it all in a trial-run edition of the 3-2-1, here:

Lamar Stevens fell just seven points shy of Penn State's career scoring record due to the abrupt end of the season

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - The recruiting machine simply does not stop At this point, there is no confusion that this hurts many, many people, not least of all the world of athletics. Patrick Chambers was admittedly still emotional about the lost opportunity for his program to participate in the NCAA tournament when he joined reporters for a Friday teleconference. Athletic director Sandy Barbour went on at length earlier in the week on her podcast discussing the amount of heartache that had engulfed the Penn State athletics community, not just from the perspective of seniors like Lamar Stevens who were denied their big goals, but across all sports, including the vast number of spring sports that were just getting their seasons under way. Still, the reality is that the business of college athletics continues, and that business is, has always been, and will always be, recruiting. How does the United States Postal Service creed go? "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Well, for college athletics and recruiting, you can add a pandemic to that list. "You are correct. I've been doing FaceTime calls, texting, calling, getting our information out as much as I can to prospective student-athletes. We've got obviously 2021s or potential transfers in portal," Chambers said. "I also think, which is really important, is staying in touch with your team. You know, they're here. They said yes. But they're going to be away from you, which is very hard because I'm built on relationships. Our guys and myself and my staff, we spend time with our guys. So to not be near them, not to be able to talk to them. I mean, we're doing the Zoom, we're doing the FaceTime but, to be one-on-one in an office is just vital to keeping things moving in the right direction. "So we're doing everything we can. We talked to the staff three times this week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We did an entire program on Wednesday, That means everybody from myself to marketing were on this Zoom call to make sure that we're continuing to work. We continue to push and drive and celebrate everything that we've done this year. So nothing has changed, nothing is stopping on the recruiting front, full-steam ahead. Sorry for the long answer, but I think there's things that we're doing that you needed to hear." Set to bring in four Class of 2020 members that have already signed and are expected to be on campus for the second summer session starting June 29 (a goal Chambers said he's hoping comes to fruition), the Nittany Lions are currently one over their scholarship allotment for the 2020-21 season with current commitments and the roster as it is presently constructed. Chambers' indication that the program would also be scouring the NCAA transfer portal suggests that scholarship distribution would see some changes, were the Nittany Lions to bring anyone in.

2 - Penn State has the oddsmakers’ attention No doubt, the oddsmakers like Ohio State in 2020. Again. Why wouldn’t they? The Buckeyes have produced a remarkably consistent run of success dating back to the 2012 season, winning the Big Ten four times in an eight-year span with at least a share of first place every season. One national championship, three College Football Playoff appearances, a string of seven straight years with a top 10 ranking in the Coaches Poll, and a combined 99-10 record. It is, undeniably, one of the most dominant runs of success in modern college football history. That the Buckeyes are expected to again be in the conversation in 2020 should come as no surprise, but this week’s future odds for the national championship, Big Ten championship, and individual game lines offer an extremely early hint at expectations for Penn State next season. They’re lofty. The odds at FoxBet.com suggest Penn State is primed to compete with the Buckeyes for the top spot in the Big Ten this season and, as a result, will also be in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. With Clemson leading the way to win the national championship (+225), the Buckeyes are close behind at +320, Alabama sits at +450 with Georgia (+900), LSU (+1000), Florida (+1400), Notre Dame (+2000), and Oklahoma (+2500) all ahead of the Nittany Lions. Still, at +3500 to win the national championship, the Nittany Lions are alone with the ninth-best odds ahead of Texas (+4000), Texas A&M (+4000), and Wisconsin (+4500) to round out a bettors’ early top 12. (FanDuel nudges the Nittany Lions down a bit, their odds tied with Michigan at 14th to win the national championship.) The Big Ten conference winner paints a slightly different picture, but the Nittany Lions are still very much a part of the conversation to win it. Ohio State’s -225 are the best odds to win any conference outside of Clemson’s -800 in the ACC, with Michigan (+500) ahead of Penn State (+1000) and Wisconsin (+1000) in the Big Ten pecking order. (DraftKings echoes the FoxBet lines with Ohio State leading the way at -230, followed by Michigan at +500, Penn State at +1000, and Wisconsin at +1000.) Maybe of most interest at a time in which spring practices have been canceled nationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, look-ahead game lines also start to tell the story of where Penn State’s fortunes might be won or lost during the 2020 season. At FoxBet’s “Biggest Games” category, Penn State’s first foray into the national consciousness comes with its Oct. 3 date in Ann Arbor. While FoxBet puts the Nittany Lions at +1 in a virtual pick-em game, DraftKings’ early line has the Wolverines giving 4.5 points at home. Following a bye week and a home date against Iowa, Penn State’s marquee home matchup with Ohio State has an early line in which the Nittany Lions are getting three points at FoxBet while DraftKings has the hosts getting 5.5 points with a money line at +175. Given the rising expectations for Nebraska this season, Penn State’s trip to Lincoln is also garnering early attention from the oddsmakers. At present, FoxBet has the Nittany Lions giving three points on the road to the Cornhuskers for the Nov. 7 matchup. How those games play out will undoubtedly largely be influenced by the performance of Sean Clifford, who makes an appearance on DraftKings’ early Heisman odds. Ohio State’s Justin Fields tops the list at +350 while Clifford checks in further down the list at +8000. (Clifford is listed at +10000 at FoxBet’s Heisman futures). Clifford isn’t the only Nittany Lion listed at DraftKings, though. Coming in at +10000, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is not only on the list, but he’s also ahead of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, among many others.

3 - Penn State had an active week in the NFL

Stefen Wisniewski was the latest piece of news to come in Thursday evening, announcing via Twitter that he'd signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Guess what Steelers fans...



I’m coming Home!!!!!



And I’m coming to win!!!! pic.twitter.com/UjPdpE9ezd — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 20, 2020

News of Tom Brady's defection from New England to Tampa Bay had its own set of Penn State implications with former wideout Chris Godwin set to haul in his receptions and, maybe more important, sharing the jersey number of the future Hall of Famer.

Chris Godwin is going to get more from Tom Brady for the No. 12 than Bill O'Brien got for DeAndre Hopkins. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 17, 2020

Tuesday, former Penn State All-American Carl Nassib was reported to be heading to the Las Vegas Raiders following a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Carl Nassib is signing a 3-year, $25m deal with the Raiders.



Nassib: 40th ranked edge defender in 2019 pic.twitter.com/5D6ih5YaWk — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2020

And, per usual, Saquon Barkley is setting the bar of progress and work ethic for everyone else while the activities around the world are disrupted.

Former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders workin’ on the HILLS 😤 @BoobieMilesXXIV (via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/SJGVbNLdUu — Overtime (@overtime) March 16, 2020

Lil Quarantine work 😤🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/qJbUkjrId3 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 19, 2020

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 - How would Penn State have fared in the NCAA tournament? The Washington Post projected Penn State as a six-seed in its simulated NCAA tournament earlier this week, topping 11-seed Akron in the first round then falling to three-seed Maryland in the second round of the West Regional. The Post also had the Terrapins advancing all the way to the Final Four before falling to Baylor, who simulated out as a national championship game loser to five-seed Ohio State. Another bracket, this one produced by Stadium as a consensus out of 10 different bracketologists, put a six-seed Penn State team in the East Region in Greensboro, N.C. to first face 11-seed Utah State before facing the winner of 3-Duke vs. 14 Hofstra. Still, it was at the suggestion of veteran Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Joe Juliano that Penn State might have faced Villanova in a second-round matchup between potential six- and three-seed programs, to which Chambers was asked how it would have played out. "We can only dream," Chambers said. "That would have been fun though. It would have been a great experience. Of course you have to win the first game, but to play against Villanova, who's been national champions twice in the last five or six years. It would have been great to go against my mentor in Jay Wright and Villanova. It would have been a lot of fun. But we can we can talk about it. We can debate about it."

2 - What's next? The reality, of course, is that no one knows. Penn State athletics are on hold. NCAA athletics are on hold. Pro sports are on hold. And in many ways, the world is on hold as it attempts to sort through the COVID-19 pandemic. So when athletic director Sandy Barbour was asked what to expect in terms of a timeline for a return to normalcy, she gave the only reasonable answer while providing insight into the importance of complete adherence to the guidelines being provided. "That's the question everybody wants to know. Right? We all do. And how much food and toilet paper do we have stocked up at home? But the answer to that question is, we will get back on campus and we will get back to normalcy when it's healthy to do so," Barbour said. "We don't know when that is... I do know that if we want any chance to have this thing start to normalize anytime soon, we need to all do everything that we're being told to do, and that's why it was so important that the sports world do what it did, not only to protect the health and welfare of the individuals who compete and those that would come and watch us, but our entire communities, and also to set the example. "Again, we started with the power of sport. This health crisis is way bigger than sport. And yet at the same time, I'm an optimist by trade, and I'm already looking at coming out the other side of this in a whole lot of different ways. Number one, to make sure we're prepared. But number two, I know that sport will be a part of the healing, will be a part of the restoration part of us coming back as communities, and I know specifically that Penn State athletics for Happy Valley and Centre County and this community will be a huge part of bringing us all back together."

ONE PREDICTION: Penn State football's return to competition will be met with more enthusiasm than ever before.