BWI editor Nate Bauer recaps another busy week for Penn State football.

A meeting with Penn State football head coach James Franklin this week revealed a wide range of interesting topics and possibilities for the Nittany Lions and college football as a whole moving forward. Let's go back to the 3-2-1 to tackle the week that was:

Penn State football head coach James Franklin had a lot to say during Wednesday's video conference.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - They're playing This feels like a recurring segment at this point, but there’s a certain level of “stages of grief” attached to our coping with COVID-19 (purely from a sports perspective). Personally speaking, March 11, the night the Big Ten Tournament opened with a pair of games while the NBA abruptly halted its operation, was probably the start of the denial phase. Bargaining preceded anger as varying wild scenarios to still put on the NCAA tournament were discussed and then quickly dismissed. I’ll call it “sports depression” set in at the realization that spring football and, for me at least, the Masters were toast. And acceptance took hold as days turned into weeks turned into months without sports. Well, in a sense, the step-by-step process evolution of dealing with the pandemic has similarly worked its way through the true stakeholders of college football. Within the first few weeks, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour’s statements set up the notion that football, at some point, would be played, saying that she believed that “it’s in everyone’s best interest when it’s safe and right to do so, that we play a football season.” Barbour also laid the groundwork for the notion that flexibility would be paramount, and necessary, to figure out the vast ocean of logistical challenges at hand. In about a month, that spirit has remained the same, but even some of the initial baselines have shifted. What once started as an estimated 60-day lead-in to college football was offered as maybe only six or four weeks by Franklin on Wednesday. What started as a dismissed notion that games could be played without fans, or students on campus, has also seen a gentle shift in the national and local conversation. “I think for me, I'm just open and flexible to doing whatever we possibly can to make it work. Because I think if we don't make it work, there's going to be major impacts across the board,” Franklin said this week. “And I still think, even if we get to the scenario as extreme as not having fans, I do think allowing people to watch Penn State football and having the ability to do that, not just Penn State football but all these different programs all over the country... I do think you just have to be flexible and open to any of these things, any of these scenarios, because at the end of the day we've gotta find a way to make it work if we can, as long as everybody's going to be safe and healthy. “That could be shortened seasons. That could be a full season. That could be a full season with no fans. That could be a full season with partial fans.” Studying every model and possibility proposed, within Penn State’s purview but also those of other conferences and even in the ranks of professional sports, the bottom line takeaway is that, at least for Franklin and in the circle of Penn State athletics, a high level of motivation has been established. Still, that motivation, strong as it is, can only go as far as qualified experts and science will allow. “We just have to have an open mind to whatever this is going to look like, and again, go back and trust the experts,” Franklin said. “We have experts on Penn State's campus that are doing a phenomenal job for us. We have that at the conference level as well. And then obviously, nationally, all the way up to our government.”

2 - They’ll make all kinds of changes to do so What became clearer this week than maybe at any other point in the process is just what will have to be considered to pull this off. Asked to compare the process with that of the NFL, which just released its season schedule Thursday evening, already put on its as-scheduled draft last month, and is continuing to proceed as planned, Franklin acknowledged the disparity between the operation of college football and that of the pros. Stressing initial pre-testing and deep-dive discussions for every player, coach, administrator, and support staff connected to the program, Franklin continued in saying that testing would need to continue throughout the season and throughout the semester. That wasn’t the eye-opening part, though. Rather, it was when Franklin was asked what the plan would be if, God-forbid, he was to fall ill with COVID-19 at any point during the season, that he opened up about how deep the thought process has already gone. And it’s deep. Hypothesizing, Franklin explained that if present conditions continue into the resumption of team activities, team-wide meetings would be out. Even offensive and defensive unit meetings would have to be shelved, he said. “Are you going to meet with all your quarterbacks at the same time? Well if you meet with all your quarterbacks at the same time and they all get sick, you don't have a healthy quarterback. Now, you're going to have to break up your quarterback meetings as well where you separate those,” Franklin said. “So that's what I'm saying. This is a lot more complicated than I think a lot of people are looking at it. I think that's where the challenges come. “We gotta make sure that we're doing everything that we possibly can to make sure the student-athletes are healthy, but that goes the same with the staff. There's going to be issues that we're going to have to be aware of and have plans for the staff. Where are we all living and are you going back to your families? Maybe some of your family isn't taking the precautions that they should, and now you bring that back to your team. There's a lot of things that factor in, and I think they're all great questions, but that's what makes this whole thing so challenging.”

3 - The Big Ten, and NCAA, won’t wait for uniformity The concept might not be particularly savory, but the national landscape helped propel Franklin into a realization and candid assessment that not everyone seemed to appreciate this week. With such a range of environments, timelines, and motivations in the enormously large ecosystem of Division I football, uniformity is unlikely. So whether it’s individual athletic directors or conferences across the country or even athletic directors within Penn State’s Big Ten conference, Franklin relayed his message to a conference coaching colleague who wanted to see consistency for the league. “I just don't think that's going to work. It either needs to be national or not at all. But I just don't see how that's going to work,” Franklin said. “For example, say you have six schools in your conference or eight schools in your conference that all are able to open and get going and there's one or two or whatever the number is that can't. Are you going to penalize all these schools, not being able to open? “With the Big Ten, say we have two or three schools that at the end of the season, are part of the playoff conversation. Well, the schools that we're competing against in other conferences, they were able to open before we were, and the Big Ten held back certain schools for a school that maybe is in a hotspot in our conference. It's not ideal” Continuing, Franklin laid bare the varied realities affecting different states and communities and the likelihood that all programs and conferences would agree to hold back until all 130 were safe and ready to compete. “I don't think you're gonna like it, and I don't think people are going to be happy about it, but I think, in reality, I don't see how you're going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 schools in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later. And I think that's the same thing by conferences. I don't think you can penalize one conference from opening because another conference is opening way ahead,” Franklin said. “I think there's got to be some type of guidelines nationally from the NCAA making sure that conferences aren't pushing to open earlier than they should. But I think if you get into it any more than that, then I think you're going to do more damage than you're going to do good.”

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Penn State’s roster will change. Who will depart? Veering from his typical response that Penn State football doesn’t confirm the scholarship status of its student-athletes, Franklin acknowledged the reality that its presently constructed roster will have to change before the start of the season to reach the 85 scholarship limit. Thanks to a prudent question by Jon Sauber of the CDT, the notion that Penn State hadn’t seen its usual offseason attrition became something that Franklin explained in detail, not surprisingly, as another unforeseen impact of the ongoing pandemic. “I think that's a common challenge all over the country.,” Franklin said. “Typically, after spring ball, some of these things happen and conversations, there's no doubt about it. Guys see where they are on the depth chart. Guys see where they are with spring ball reps. Academics. There's a lot of things that factor into it. “I think with working with our compliance office and working with the NCAA and having these discussions, this is a common discussion throughout the country. So again, nothing with this is normal. Nothing with this situation that we're all working through is normal. It's unprecedented. So there are all types of challenges that come with it, and this is one of them.” At present, Blue White Illustrated’s projected scholarship roster for the next season has the Nittany Lions with 87 scholarships filled.

2 - Construction projects are, predictably, on hold. For how long? As BWI was made to understand upon the December announcement of Franklin’s contract extension, and would later be revealed with the release of its details, its thrust was about facilities improvements for the program. While Barbour said in April that the design phase of the proposed $69 million renovations to the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall was continuing full-speed ahead, Franklin came back this week with an update on that progress. “When construction got put on hold by the state and things like that, everything kind of got put on hold. The pause button was pushed on everything,” Franklin said. “With that, all those things have to be discussed. I think we're in a little bit different of a situation than most universities because we are self-sustaining. The other thing is, obviously a lot of those projects, based on how we do them at Penn State, they're things that we've raised, that's been funded. “So yeah, at this time, you gotta press the pause button and take a moment. We've got people within the athletic department studying all of our numbers and looking at all these different things. Everything is under discussion and everything is under consideration. And obviously the longer this goes, the more impactful it is. So at this point, everything is on the table.” Amidst an unprecedented situation with an unknowable landscape on the other side of our present reality, it’s hard to tell what that future might hold for Penn State’s structural plans moving forward.

