3-2-1: Long-awaited, Penn State football's opportunity has arrived

The time has finally come for Penn State football. Set to face No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions' opportunity to bounce back from the disappointment of 2020 will begin. Described by returning fifth-year quarterback Sean Clifford in epic terms this summer, literally calling the ups and downs of his first two seasons as a starter as "the hero's journey," is Saturday the next step in his path back? Will Phil Trautwein's second crack at the Nittany Lions' offensive line show the dividends of a normal offseason? Is Noah Cain whole again, ready to show the promise of his true freshman season derailed by injury a year ago? What impact with Anthony Poindexter have on Penn State's beleaguered secondary this season? Can Brent Pry's defense build on its performance the second half of 2020 after its dismal start? The first real opportunity for some of those questions to see answers take shape, the Nittany Lions and their fans are prepared and optimistic about the possibilities finally at hand. After eight months of talking, we're ready to start learning those answers, too. Running through the three things we've learned this week, the two questions that remain, and a prediction ahead of Saturday's showdown. This is the 3-2-1:

Penn State will practice once more Friday before traveling to Madison for the first game of the 2021 season.

Three things we learned

1) Penn State's game-week approach has changed

James Franklin made his first weekly radio show appearance of the 2021 season and dropped an interesting nugget about the Nittany Lions’ game-week approach this year. Already making something of a splash upon his arrival at Penn State in 2014 when he announced that the program would practice on Sundays after games before taking a mandated Monday off, Franklin noted that the approach to the end of the week has also had an evolution. Citing a reliance on sports science and the feedback it provides both from a data perspective as well as in the training regimens of other sports, Penn State took a hard look at how it was managing its preparation leading into a game. And in that deep dive, Franklin said the crystallized approach was that of a ramping up, not down, on Fridays. “In the old days, Tuesday and Wednesday were physical, hard-work days. Wednesday was still physical and full speed, but it was a shorter practice,” Franklin said. “And then we went to this model Thursday became a walk-through. And Friday, that used to be the walkthrough, is now our full-speed day.” Wondering whether or not there had been any commonalities in situations in which athletes had gotten injured - taking note that they’ve “been very healthy” - Franklin said Thursday is a “mental work” day followed by “Fast Friday” in the same vein as the approach Olympic sports have been working for some time now. “The thing I think that hit home with me is not just the sports scientists, but when you talk to all the other Olympic sports, they've been doing that forever. You talk to the wrestling team and Olympic sports, they are wrestling full-speed the morning of (a match),” Franklin said. “The data tells you and the science tells you when you do a walkthrough day, a relaxing day, your body goes into recovery mode, and you want to trigger your body back into competition mode. So that's really what it's all about and it's made a lot of sense to me, not only from a common-sense perspective but also just the data that backs it up.”

Penn State true freshman safety Jaylen Reed has stood out this preseason

2) Youth movement

At this point, Kalen King’s emergence among the true freshman class has been discussed at length. The cornerback made a splash in spring practice and hasn’t relented in the time since, establishing himself with continually more lofty assessments by Franklin. But what of the rest of the class? BWI has shared some buzz through the preseason about the flashes shown by the likes of receiver Harrison Wallace, Kalen’s brother Kobe King at linebacker, and certainly offensive lineman Landon Tengwall. Thursday, Franklin noted that the class of 26 freshmen (including walk-ons) has demonstrated itself through the preseason to contain some longer-term projects as well as some contributors who are likely to steadily find a niche for themselves as the season progresses. “I think they're what we thought they were in terms of a lot of really good, long, athletic guys with tremendous growth potential. Some guys we knew were probably going to be projects based on their football experience,” Franklin said. “A guy named Davon Townley, he's only played a year of football, and I think his upside, two or three years down the road, is tremendous. I think he's got a really, really bright future, but right now, there's a lot of growing pains for him because he just doesn't have the experience of the other guys.” On the other end of the spectrum, Franklin continued, the breakout of Kalen King in the spring has created a situation where “he’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna impact (the team) right away,” adding that there are “a number of guys like that.” Another one, safety Jaylen Reed, earned a shoutout for his preseason performance on Thursday. “Some guys that were able to show it in the spring, and some guys that really have come on strong during this training camp. And depending on when they got here in the summer, some of it's been impressive because it's only been a couple of weeks,” Franklin said. “So I think you'll see some guys that will play four games, that we're able to use their redshirt still, and then there's gonna be some guys that I think by the midpoint of the season will be playing a significant amount of football for us.”

3) The vibe is positive

One of the human-interest storylines that have gotten traction this week in player interviews has been that of how close this team is this season. Franklin didn’t entirely dismiss the notion when asked about it this week, but he did acknowledge that his perception has been warped by the experience of the 2020 season and what that did to the chemistry within the program. A subtext reading of Franklin’s comments is exactly how it appears, though. This year’s chemistry, by all accounts, is quite good throughout the program, but it’s particularly standing in contrast to the toxicity of last year’s environment. Granted, Penn State will have to maintain that atmosphere through a particularly daunting stretch of games to open the season regardless of the outcomes, but at least through the winter, spring, summer, and preseason, every indication is that this is a Penn State team unique in its closeness with obviously improved leadership to boot.

Two Questions

1) Can the defensive line hang?

The announced loss of defensive end Adisa Isaac was so long ago now, right at the start of the program’s preseason practices in early August, that it might have filtered its way through the collective consciousness of the program. After all, as Brent Pry acknowledged then, the news had actually been delivered earlier in the summer and as a program, they’d digested it and moved forward. But with Wisconsin and its storied tradition of producing high-end offensive linemen on deck, the bottom line reality of the quality of Penn State’s defensive line is quickly going to become apparent. And at this point, that simply leaves a significant question as to the quality to expect out of Nick Tarburton, transfers Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo, and a host of lightly tested backups all vying to take on bigger roles and make a splash up front. "Adding (Tangelo) and AK was definitely huge for this team," veteran DT P.J. Mustipher said this week. "They're two guys who have played a lot of football at their other schools and they fit like a glove, to be honest with you. "Derrick's done a great job this camp. He's definitely stepped up huge for us and I'm ready for him to have a great season and I know he is too." This week Franklin pointed to Mustipher as the veteran, consistent presence in the group, as providing an anchor of stability the program is counting on to help produce dividends along the line. “It's going to be a real challenge to our defensive line,” Franklin said. “I think PJ Mustipher is going to have a big year for us. He's had an unbelievable offseason. I think he's about 325 pounds right now and carrying it extremely well. He's going to have to lead the charge for us, but we're confident in that group. We're going to have to play up well up front with our D-line and the linebackers.” Saturday afternoon, the group will very much get that opportunity.

Penn State DT PJ Mustipher is being counted upon to pace the Nittany Lions' defensive front.

2) For that matter, can the offensive line?

Oft-overlooked in the conversation about Penn State’s struggles through the start of the 2020 campaign, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line struggled mightily at the onset under the direction of then-new assistant coach Phil Trautwein. Well, what was once new is now established, and Penn State’s very much counting on the offensive line to show the improvements that have been evident since the final games of the 2020 campaign and throughout the offseason. In assessing Penn State’s chance to open the season with a win on Saturday, Franklin offered that improvement and the experience that has accompanied it as one of the factors that give him optimism. “I think with the experience that we have up front, with the experience that we have at tight end, running back and quarterback, that we have some opportunities to take advantage of some things, whether it's the scheme or whether it's some athletic things that we think can be challenging for their defense,” Franklin said. “It's going to be exciting to watch.” Determined to take advantage of an established playmaker like Jahan Dotson coming off a third-team All-Big Ten campaign, that opportunity will rely heavily on quarterback Sean Clifford and, maybe even more against this particular Wisconsin team, the performance of his pass protection from the line, running backs and tight ends. “It starts up front, like it always does, whether it's the O-line or the D-line and their front seven. Us being able to block them effectively,” Franklin said. “They do a great job of what football people call ‘green dog’ where they add on. If the running back stays in on the blitz, they add and add quickly, which causes challenges. “They're not overly high when it comes to sacks, but you feel them. They do a great job of pressuring the quarterback and feeling him in the pocket... It'll be a great challenge for our guys, but I know we're excited about the opportunity.”

