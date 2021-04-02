Penn State football and men’s basketball both battled for the big stage this week as the Nittany Lions continued to progress through spring practices on the gridiron and, on the hardwood, formally introduced their new head coach in Micah Shrewsberry. What were the primary takeaways, observations, and questions to emerge from the week that was? Let’s dive in to talk about them here: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Three things we learned

1) The tempo is real First, a little side story. Before Joe Moorhead's first season at the helm of Penn State's offense in 2016, I was invited to shadow the Blue-White Game officiating crew for the day in April. One interaction from that day seems particularly applicable here. Before the first series of the afternoon at Beaver Stadium, lead official Jerry McGinn and his crew huddled with James Franklin around the 20-yard line to discuss the protocols for the day. After all, it’s Franklin’s show in that situation. Effectively telling the crew to call it straight - the more teaching opportunities for infractions, the better - he did say to not get in the way for play clock issues. Noting that everything was no-huddle under Moorhead, and fast-paced, he said there shouldn’t be anything even close to a delay of game at any point, and if there was, he joked, Moorhead would be fired. Certainly, the program has come a long way since that afternoon, Moorhead helping to direct back-to-back New Year’s Six appearances with a Big Ten championship in his first year at the helm, but one of Franklin’s comments this week stirred up the memory for me. Asked about the much-talked-about tempo of Penn State’s offense under the direction of new coordinator Mike Yurcich, Franklin acknowledged that, even then in 2016 and beyond, the Nittany Lions haven’t truly run a “NASCAR” style offense. “Tempo is a weapon. If you don’t have true tempo in your offense, it’s hard to get your defense ready for it,” Franklin said. “And to be honest with you, we’ve never been tempo. We’ve been no-huddle and we’ve been look-look, but we’ve never really been no-huddle.” This, Franklin added, came despite his best intentions. “There have been coaches that I’ve interviewed and hired and they’ve sold themselves on tempo guys, but then we weren’t really that,” he said. “So I think that can be a weapon for you as well.” For all of the conversation that seems to take place on a week-by-week basis regarding Franklin’s influence on the offense, and to what extent that takes place, there are some pretty telling elements from those comments to suggest his approach is more hands-off than assumed at times. Certainly, he has a direction he’d like to see the offense take, and the defense as well (more on that below), and special teams, but the particulars are for the coordinators to decide. And, while the responsibility falls to Franklin on how to position the program from year to year, it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to recognize that Kirk Ciarrocca’s plan, and execution of that plan, didn’t align with Franklin’s vision for Penn State’s offense last season.

2) Multiplicity The second interesting element from Wednesday night’s session with Franklin came as a peripheral to his tempo conversation. Asked by Thomas Frank Carr about the running schemes Penn State has utilized in the past, and might use in the future, Franklin acknowledged that the program’s plans to run the outside zone last season were, at least in part, derailed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout. “One of the things that we were really excited about last year was the outside zone, and we just didn't have any history in the outside zone, so we needed the reps to install it. And then not having any spring football, we weren't able to get that going the way we wanted to get it going,” Franklin said. “That was a big part of I think what we were going to be last year, so we weren't able to do that. But I do think there's a place for the outside zone. “I always kind of look at it as the head coach. How can I not only put my offense in the best position to be successful but how can I also give my defense the things that they need to see in practice, that's going to allow them... because if you don't run the outside zone as an offense and then you're trying to defend it, that's challenging. “How does it prepare our defense? Some of these spread teams score 60 points a game but they give up 58 or 62 points a game. You have to be very, very careful as an offensive head coach that everything isn’t tilted toward your offense and you put your defense in a very challenging situation.” Noting that finally having a spring practice session creates the flexibility for a thorough installation of Yurcich’s system, Franklin reiterated his priorities of ball security and explosiveness. “Being able to maximize this spring, lay a foundation, and then build on it in the fall I think is going to be really important for us,” Franklin said. “With the number of tight ends that we have, it creates flexibility. Everybody’s going to run inside zone. Our gap schemes were probably our best last year, we want to continue to build on that. And being able to get into the perimeter running game stuff is important for us too. So having a good mix of all those things. Whenever you can have your quarterback as a threat, we want to limit that and not depend on that and go crazy with that, but when the defense has to respect the quarterback as a runner, that’s important. “You want to be multiple, anywhere from spread, no backs, gun, to be able to use your personnel like we do, with a strong tight end unit, getting those guys on the field which allows you probably the most flexibility out of any position group to have because you can line up in traditional spread sets or put those guys in the backfield or connected to the offensive line. “So I think being multiple is something that’s always been important to me as a former offensive coordinator and as an offensive head coach. That’s what we’d like to get back to doing.”

3) Micah Shrewsberry's... defense? Micah Shrewsberry was Matt Painter’s “offensive coordinator” the past two seasons at Purdue. So naturally, we learned in his introductory press conference on Tuesday that a gritty, relentless defense was one of the pillars he hoped to build his Penn State program upon. “We have to be a great defensive team. To have a chance in the Big Ten, you have to be one of the top defensive teams in our league,” Shrewsberry said. “You have to have a defensive mindset, and that's how you win in this league and I've had the chance to see it up close and personal these last two years… If we're consistent in that area, we're giving ourselves a chance every night. Whether the ball goes in or not, we give ourselves a chance to win, and if you do that, you can stay consistent within this league.” Of course, none of his defensive assurances detract from the vision Shrewsberry sees when he considers the style of basketball he intends for Penn State this year and beyond. Saying he wants to teach the game and its intricacies, Shrewsberry laid out his plans for the offense as well. “We will do a lot of read-and-react. We will do a lot of drilling situations, making the right pass, making the right play,” he said. “How we want to play, it will be a little free-flowing. I'm really big on spacing, giving each other a chance to make plays by getting out of each other's way a little bit, but also putting the onus on those guys to make the right play when it presents itself. But we’ll work on it over and over and over in practice and now the game becomes easy for them. “With me, everybody needs to touch the ball. Everybody needs to share the ball. The ball needs to move from side to side. And if you're doing that offensively, I think guys feel good about that and they feel good about the offense, they feel good about each other making the right plays, which leads to them being more connected on the defensive end.”



Two Questions

1) How is Sean Clifford doing? We’re going to ask it this week, next week, and probably every week in between until the start of Penn State’s 2021 season. So sit back, settle in, and get comfortable. This week, the assessments came from receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker. From the vantage point of Brisker on the other side of the field, the performance so far has been exemplary. “What I’ve seen is a great leader who comes in day in and day out. He’s probably the first one in the building all the time. And what I’ve seen on the film is just him growing, him reading the field left and right and him trying to move the safety if you can and things like that,” Brisker said. “I just see him showing his arm off and getting comfortable in this offense. He looks comfortable in this offense. He looks like he’s Sean Clifford. He's making plays. He's bringing energy to the offense, and he's feeling good out there. He looks good.” Working in cooperation with Clifford, meanwhile, Dotson’s impressions are that of a guy determined to rectify the disappointments of the 2020 season. “Sean has looked wonderful every single practice I've been with him,” Dotson said. “He has that chip on his shoulder. He doesn't take that on 0-5 like slightly at all, so every single day he comes out to practice, he's ready to work. “He pushes us to get better. We see him setting the standard of being there early, leaving late, and working hard every single day. So, yeah, he's been a tremendous leader throughout the process of spring ball and it's really fun to go out every day with him and battle.” While Franklin described Clifford as being “on a mission” this spring, Clifford himself spoke at length about how the experiences of his past two seasons with the Nittany Lions have shaped his approach to the spring. “It was definitely a difficult year for everybody, including myself; so many things just about leadership and hard work and just staying the course, honestly. From all those experiences, I've just piled up into my memory bank and just how to deal with certain situations, on and off the field,” he said. “I think that it just kind of grew me as a man more than it did as a player, the whole year itself. I feel truly grown up through the sport now. I understand times of adversity. I've had both now. I've had triumphs and trials, and I appreciate every single bit of it throughout my whole career, but it's not even close to being over yet, so I'm excited for what lies in the future.”

2) Will Penn State finally invest in Penn State men’s basketball? It’s the primary point of intrigue for the program as it moves forward into a new era with Shrewsberry at the helm. On its face, the investment in Shrewsberry would seem to signify the commitment financially to becoming a relevant men’s basketball program. And, certainly, the comments of athletic director Sandy Barbour ahead of Shrewsberry’s introduction would seem to back up those inferences. “The goal was, is, and always will be for this program to compete successfully, year in and year out, in the Big Ten and compete for those championships,” she said. “The Big Ten is the best conference in all of college men's basketball, and we all know that if we are competing in the Big Ten successfully, then we'll be a force on the national scene as well. “It's important to note through those hundreds of conversations (in our coaching search), there was no one, not one person that we talked to, that didn't believe we could achieve our stated goals. We can and will do in men's basketball at Penn State, what we've done almost entirely across the board in Penn State Athletics, and that is to compete for Big Ten titles, and to get to the NCAA Tournament consistently.” The reality, of course, is that through decades of sustained mediocrity, with occasional success outweighed by year-after-year of finishes in the bottom third of the Big Ten, the athletic department has not made a sustained, deep investment into the program as a whole; that’s infrastructure, that’s recruiting resources, that’s everything, including the head coach’s salary but very much beyond it as well. As the Shrewsberry era begins, it’s the question without an immediate, obvious answer, but one whose outcome would seem to dictate future successes and failures as much as Shrewsberry himself moving forward.

