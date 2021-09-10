3-2-1: Follow-through critical for Nittany Lions in wake of Wisconsin win

Penn State secured a gritty week one win at Wisconsin last Saturday, 16-10, to begin its season on the note the program had worked tirelessly to achieve. Now, the Nittany Lions are tasked with keeping it going. Returning to Beaver Stadium for the program’s first game in front of a packed house since the 2019 season, the Nittany Lions will play host to a Ball State team coming off a MAC championship and bowl win in 2020. Can Penn State maintain its momentum after exerting the effort needed to top the Badgers? Will Sean Clifford and new coordinator Mike Yurcich be able to produce a better start offensively for the Nittany Lions? What’s to be expected from Penn State’s defense after an exhausting 95 total snaps played against Wisconsin? These are among the many questions Penn State will try to answer when it kicks off against the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (FS1). To get a better gauge on where Penn State stands heading into it, let’s reflect on the week that was with an eye toward Saturday. This is the 3-2-1:

Penn State head coach James Franklin guided his Nittany Lions to a 16-10 win at Wisconsin last weekend. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Three things we learned

1) Staying centered

The “trap game” talk that Penn State head coach James Franklin encountered earlier this week was something he dismissed summarily thanks to the program’s week-by-week approach to the season. Notably coming off his first road win against a top 15-ranked team in his career, improving to 1-12 with the effort, Franklin and the Nittany Lions must now face a Ball State program with high expectations of its own. Still, with a heavily anticipated game against Auburn coming on the back side of this weekend’s matchup, Franklin later acknowledged the obvious this week on his Thursday evening radio show. Penn State, filled with players aged 18 to 23 years old, is not immune to the human nature that comes with it. “For us, it’s getting our players to focus on 1-0,” Franklin said. “Everybody around campus right now is patting our guys on the back, and you really can't get caught up in the praise, or the criticism.” Part of that praise, however, is the attached pressure that comes with beating a highly ranked opponent on the road to open the season. Proving themselves capable of competing with and beating a program of that caliber, the context of the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 18 matchup with SEC stalwart Auburn has turned the conversation considerably. “You can't get ahead because everybody wants to talk about a certain game that we play here every single year where we wear, maybe white. Everybody wants to talk about that, and our focus needs to be on this week, the opponent at hand and focusing our energy completely on that. That's as a coaching staff and that's as players,” Franklin said. “I think we've done a pretty good job of that, but it's really important.”

2) Coming home

The second big talking point of the week centered on the obvious anticipation of coming back to Beaver Stadium for a game. Put simply, the program and everyone in it has thirsted for this opportunity and everything it represents to the community. Having been away for so long, receiving a smattering of family members only through the 2020 season and a limited number of spectators for two partial practices in April, the juice is high to get back on the Beaver Stadium sod and perform. With that, though, comes a reality that Penn State has a significant portion of its personnel - both players and coaches - that have yet to experience everything that a “normal” game day entails. As a result, Franklin explained, the program has had to be especially diligent about tying up all of the various elements that go into preparing for and playing in a home game at Beaver Stadium. “When we went through everything this year, our normal pregame operation stuff, sideline organization, all the things that we do, we had to be more detail-oriented than ever because it wasn't just one group that is that has really never been through it, you have two groups,” Franklin said. “You have two entire classes that haven't had to deal with crowd noise, that haven't had to deal with the distractions of what a home football game can be like. “There's so many different things that that we had to make sure we covered, and not just the players. I got staff members that have been here for two years, that had no idea... so we just want to make sure that we're being as thorough and as detail-oriented as we possibly could be.” From the players’ perspectives, the range of players up to and including third-years who redshirted in 2019, there is also an element of the unknown at what it means to play in that environment on any type of consistent basis. How significant of a faction is that at Penn State this season? In total, the Nittany Lions have as many as 75 players who fall into true freshman, redshirt freshman, sophomore, or redshirt sophomore designation. So when asked about preparing for this week’s home environment, senior receiver Jahan Dotson went so far as to point to last week’s game at Wisconsin as the best prep Penn State could have asked to gain. “I feel like it was good for us to get a big road game our first week because it's kind of harder to play on the road in front of big crowds like that,” Dotson said. “I was happy we got that game out of the way for those guys who have never played in front of big crowds and they handled it pretty well.” Behind Enemy Lines: Ball State



Penn State opened its Big Ten schedule on the road again at Camp Randall Stadium last Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

3) Ellis Brooks

A few weeks ago, before Penn State returned to the field for the start of the 2021 season, I was able to catch up with strength coach Dwight Galt for an interview about some of the Nittany Lions’ most athletic players. If you missed it - Who are Penn State's 'freak' athletes? Dwight Galt ranks top Nittany Lions - it’s probably worth the read. Part of that conversation meant that there were some leftovers that didn’t make it into the feature piece I ended up putting together. Asking Galt about whether or not every college football player has to test out really well athletically to be able to perform at this level, he responded resolutely that it’s not a necessity. In the pros, he said, it’s much harder to pull off having any level of success if you’re also not an excellent athlete. But at the college level, players who are instinctive and understand schemes can carve out significant roles for themselves. “It just gets to the point up there that if you can't reach somebody, if you can't catch them, you can't tackle them,” Galt said. “There's just such a physical element. Our level of football is not that far away. But up there, you just got the best of the best of the best. It's just a whole different deal. “Here, you can have a few more of that. Still not a ton, and they're just great, instinctual football players. They know how to play. They know how to get open on routes. They know how to get off a block. They got great vision. That transfers to football. That happens a lot in football.” The name for the Nittany Lions that Galt brought up next now seems especially relevant following his 11-tackle performance at Wisconsin last weekend, and highlights some of what Penn State believes is possible for its starting Mike linebacker. “Ellis Brooks is a prime example of this now,” Galt said. “He's five-year experienced. He knows where to be, how to be, how to read it. He studies and he knows what's coming. He may not be the fastest guy in the world or the biggest guy in the world, but he's one of our most valuable players because of that.” Penn State recruits preview first Beaver Stadium visit as commits

Penn State senior linebacker Ellis Brooks will miss the first half after a targeting ejection last weekend. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Two Questions

1) Will Penn State play its backups?

Surely, James Franklin made plain that he’s hoping the opportunity arises for the Nittany Lions this week against Ball State. Though signaling his respect for the Cardinals and the approach that Penn State has needed to take throughout the week, Franklin also noted how crucial it is for the program for some of its less-experienced performers to get an opportunity to play. “I think you're gonna have to put some of those guys on the field and there's gonna be some growing pains with it,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you got to pick and choose your spots. When's the right time to do it, and what are the right opponents to do it with? Having more of a traditional year this year allows you to do that with the length of the season, but we're going to need a bunch of those guys to step up, and hopefully, we'll get a few more guys in the game on Saturday.” For as much of an impact as Penn State’s class of true freshmen are expected to make, only corner Kaleb Brown and corner Kalen King were listed as having participated last weekend in Madison.

2) What is the crowd actually going to look like Saturday?

Tuesday this week, Penn State announced that fewer than 4,000 seats remained available for purchase to fans, but that was before Ball State returned a portion of its allotment back to the Nittany Lion athletic department. Looking at the secondary ticket market, for as much pent-up demand as is expected for fans to get back into Beaver Stadium for a home game, the reality 24 hours from kickoff is that of plentiful opportunity to snag tickets inexpensively. At StubHub, for instance, at least 27 pairs of tickets can be had for $20 or less apiece. The question is whether or not that prompted some of Franklin’s comments this week regarding home sellout streaks and the urgency of getting fans back into Beaver Stadium. “I think Nebraska is a program that I think of that's had a sellout streak for a long time. I think it's something that we're very capable of and I also think it's something different and unique that can differentiate us, especially when you're talking about 107,000,” Franklin said this week. “It's one thing to do it at 80, but to do it at 107,000 I think is special. “Not only does our athletic department need it and our university need it, but the community needs it. The restaurants, the bars. This is Happy Valley and we got to support one another, but I also think we need it on the game field.” At least here, announced attendance and eye-test attendance are going to be two elements worth keeping an eye on from 30,000 feet when considering the health of the athletic department and the future of Beaver Stadium.

One Prediction: Beaver Stadium won't be full at kickoff

All hope abandon, ye who enter here. — Dante

The absolute necessary opening here is an acknowledgment that in no way am I qualified or capable of providing a solution to the problem Penn State faces with its game-day operation at Beaver Stadium. However, it is similarly necessary to point out that Penn State in fact does have a problem when it comes to getting fans into their seats this weekend as a mobile-only rollout is put into place (acknowledging that there are going to be exceptions, but also acknowledging that this is a broad push to more or less eliminate paper ticket entry into Beaver Stadium.) In what might be the easiest prediction in the history of this space, understanding the community of fans Penn State serves and its appetite for change, I’m going to go out on a limb and predict an absolute logjam for fans getting into the stadium Saturday. And, maybe worse, that there are going to be plenty of horror stories to report back here of fans who are unable to resolve issues with mobile ticketing in a timely fashion late Saturday and on Sunday.