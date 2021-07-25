3-2-1: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Lonnie White stand as week's biggest stories

Penn State football had another busy week, but no day stood out quite like Thursday for the Nittany Lions. Returning to the podium to answer questions from the media for the first time since the end of the program's spring practices, Penn State head coach James Franklin and a contingent of three players - P.J. Mustipher, Tariq Castro-Fields, and Jahan Dotson - all took part in the Big Ten's media days in Indianapolis early in the day. The event merely served as an appetizer to the program's major win on the recruiting front just a few hours later as Rivals five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions at 5 p.m. BWI editor Nate Bauer wraps up the week that was for Penn State football and athletics in his weekly 3-2-1 feature. Without further ado: NOT A SUBSCRIBER? Use promo code BWI30 for FREE access to our premium content for 30 days

Penn State football landed the commitment of Rivals five-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton on Thursday. (Rivals.com)

Three things we learned

1) Dani Dennis-Sutton is in

In what has become something of a recurring theme the past six weeks, this space can only start off with the latest personnel news to impact the program. And, in every way, this one is a big one for the Nittany Lions. Continuing a July that had already seen Penn State football pick up eight verbal commitments to its Class of 2022 and one for the Class of 2023, Rivals five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton made it nine with his pledge on Thursday evening. Ranked No. 1 at his position, No. 1 in Maryland, and No. 11 overall for the Class of 2022, Dennis-Sutton represents the highest-ranked verbal to the Nittany Lions since All-American linebacker and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons announced his commitment in the Class of 2018. With the commitment, Penn State again advanced in the Rivals team rankings for the Class of 2022, climbing all the way to No. 2 overall behind only Ohio State, who continues to hold onto the top spot. Now averaging 3.62 stars per commitment, the class checking in with 21 total now, Penn State stands at eighth nationally in the category. Tale of the Tape: New Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton Dennis-Sutton on Penn State commitment: 'It really comes down to trust'

James Franklin is anticipating the return of injured running back Noah Cain.

2) Noah Cain "seems to be great"

The story line has been building for weeks as social media posts have offered glimpses of redshirt sophomore running back Noah Cain working out this summer, but Penn State head coach James Franklin offered his first public comments regarding his health since the end of spring practice Thursday. Still a little coy, Franklin's sentiments reflected the optimism that Cain can and will be back and ready to play, noting that anyone who had seen the video of Cain's summer workouts would come to the same conclusion. "He seems to be great," Franklin said. "I think the people who follow us closely know how our season started with losing our starting tailback [Journey Brown] before the season started and losing Noah Cain — who we viewed as a starter as well — in I think play three of the season. "He seems to be in a great place from my conversations with him, my conversations with the training staff, but I'll know better after we get into a week of camp." Cain is vying to return as Penn State's top running back in a room the program believes is one of the deepest and most talented in the country. "I think Noah coming back, we've got a chance to have arguably one of the most talented and deepest running back rooms in the country" Franklin said. "And I think last year proved you better have that, right?"

3) The Penn State football home schedule is set

Officially, Penn State's plans for the 2021 home schedule is set. Announcing its schedule on Thursday just before the start of the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, the Nittany Lions are set to have not one, but two home White Out games during the 2021 slate at Beaver Stadium. First hosting Auburn for a prime-time non conference matchup on Sept. 18, Penn State will feature a full-stadium White Out, then will duplicate the effort with a student section White Out two months later when the Nittany Lions play host to Michigan on Nov. 13. The complete list of the program's themes for its home games is as follows: Sept. 11 - Ball State — 107k Family Reunion Sept. 18 - Auburn -- White Out Sept. 25 - Villanova — THON game Oct. 2 - Indiana — Stripe Out Oct. 23 - Illinois — Homecoming (Generations of Greatness Uniforms) Nov. 13 - Michigan — Student White Out Nov. 20 - Rutgers — Senior Day + Honoring the Military In addition to its home game themes, Penn State also announced that single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Two Questions

1) What will Lonnie White do?

One of the top questions for James Franklin's Media Days appearance centered on the pending decision for two-sport star Lonnie White and his plans to play football and baseball at Penn State or forgo the college experience to join the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise, who drafted him in the second round two weeks ago. Indicating that White had seemed to make a decision earlier in the week, Franklin revealed that the prospect had also seemingly reversed course on Thursday. Which way White initially leaned, and changed direction to, Franklin declined to specify. "I'm not sure. I think it depends on the day," Franklin said. "I didn't tell you what the direction was two days ago. I didn't tell you what the direction was today… so don't try to assume anything. “It's been interesting. Hopefully we'll know here soon. He essentially has up until training camp. We probably could push it all the way up until the start of school, but there is some flexibility there for him and for us." White officially has until Aug. 1 to meet the deadline Major League Baseball has for its draft picks.

Penn State is still awaiting a formal decision from two-sport star athlete Lonnie White Jr.

2) What will Cam Miller do?

Lonnie White isn't the only personnel decision Penn State is awaiting this coming week. The decision date is set for Monday, July 26, and the three-star cornerback prospect Cam Miller has the Nittany Lions among his top choices along with Virginia Tech. Penn State has already landed corner Jordan Allen in its Class of 2022, but the program is still seeking one more prospect at the position to fill out a defensive back class that could number as many as five. The Nittany Lions are currently favored by many in the industry as six experts and recruiting analysts have logged FutureCast picks for Penn State.

Penn State football joined the Big Ten for its inaugural season in the conference in 1993.

One Prediction: Penn State isn't leaving the Big Ten