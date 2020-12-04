They're on the board. Following an 0-5 start to the season, one that began with a walk-off overtime loss at Indiana and plowed through a series of unimpressive performances against Ohio State, Maryland, Nebraska and Iowa, the Nittany Lions finally notched a 27-17 win at Michigan last weekend. Can the Nittany Lions build on that performance or was it a one-off in an otherwise disappointing season? Let's dive into those questions and more as we recap the news, notes, and observations from the week leading into Penn State's trip to Piscataway.

The fade, apparently, will continue to be on the menu for the Nittany Lions' offense in the red zone.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Fading out Even after a Penn State win, the Nittany Lions’ red zone performance was and continues to be an area of great intrigue. Now ranked No. 120 nationally for red-zone offense, scoring on just 68.0 percent of its trips into the red zone, the Nittany Lions’ disappointment not only rests in the disappointment of empty trips that have now happened on eight of 25 appearances. Rather, cashing in for just 11 touchdowns, five on the ground and six through the air, Penn State’s inability to punch it in remains a significant shortcoming under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Addressing two components to the issue, Ciarrocca offered some level of insight into the play that drew the most attention from Penn State’s most notable missed opportunity last weekend at Michigan. Facing a first-and-goal from the Michigan 5-yard line with a running clock and less than a minute to play, the Nittany Lions spiked it on first down rather than using a remaining timeout that they took into the locker room, then followed that decision with a fade pass directed from Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson for an incompletion. By the time Clifford’s third-down pass to Keyvone Lee went incomplete, the Nittany Lions had to settle for a field goal on a gift-wrapped opportunity provided by Michigan’s punt return turnover in the closing minutes of the first half. Here was Ciarrocca’s explanation for the frequency of the overwhelmingly unsuccessful fade route calls in the red zone this season: “I think one of the reasons why I've been calling the fades down there is, it's something that we did well in training camp and have done a really good job with at practice. We haven't been able to execute it as well as we'd like in the games,” he said. “It's been against man coverage. I think coordinators like it because it's usually pretty safe, too, a safe call where your guy can make the play or nobody makes the play. But it's something that I'm continually evaluating as I look at our players and what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are. “We just haven't done a great job of being able to convert them in the games, for a number of different reasons. It's not just one thing with it, so we've got to continue to diversify down there and put our guys in better positions to make plays.” Penn State will attempt to do so this weekend against a Rutgers defense ranked 108th in scoring, giving up 35.7 points per game through its first six outings this year, and No. 104 in red zone defense, allowing points on 89.7 percent of opponents’ trips to the scoring area, which have been plentiful at 29 so far this season.

2 - Establishing the run to set up the pass Joining Steve Jones for his weekly radio show Thursday evening, Penn State head coach James Franklin provided his perspective on what last week’s rushing performance might mean for the offense moving forward. Though the Nittany Lions have appeared adept at passing the football, the reality of playing from behind so frequently throughout its 0-5 start, and an inability to run the ball effectively, created the conditions for Penn State’s offense to be fully one-dimensional. By springing Keyvone Lee for 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as part of a 254-yard, three-score afternoon on the ground for the Nittany Lions against the Wolverines, though, Penn State will allow itself to be more diversified this week against the Scarlet Knights. “It makes them respect our running game, so now that linebacker is going to be downhill fitting to take on the run and it creates opportunities and space behind them,” Franklin said. “So now you're putting people in conflict, you're making them concerned, they either have to change the calls and overload the box and then that's where you get a situation where with some of your RPOs, where Parker Washington ends up with nine catches because they kept folding the linebacker into the box and we were able to either throw off his back or throw out into the void that he vacated. Those things are really helpful and those are some of the things that we were lacking earlier in the year.” Rutgers is among the nation’s worst-graded teams in the Power Five for tackling according to PFF this season and is allowing a team passing efficiency rating of 157.69 per game and 260.2 yards through the air per game, ranking out at 115th and 93rd in those categories, respectively. Converting on 8 of 16 third downs last Saturday, Penn State’s improving physicality in the trenches was an area Franklin highlighted as an important component to continue this week. “I think that was big. We played physical upfront really on both sides. Both our offensive and defensive fronts, being physical, I think, was a huge factor not only in that game but obviously in the short-yardage situations and then third down,” he said. “Offensively, we were able to get to some third and manageable and were able to pick it up.”

3 - A little hoops Coming off a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take down VCU Wednesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center, 72-69, the Nittany Lions will return to action Sunday night when they host Seton Hall. The 1-2 Pirates are set to face No. 21-ranked Oregon Friday night before making the trip to Happy Valley, and in the three days between games for the Nittany Lions (2-0), interim head coach Jim Ferry is keying in on making defensive improvements. “We’re still a work in progress. We're just anxious to get back on the practice floor right now,” Ferry told reporters Friday afternoon. “We got a lot to improve on and spend a lot of time in the film room and just trying to get better, trying to get used to playing with each other in-game situations. “Defensively, we have to tighten things up. I feel like we got hurt early in the game with our ball-screen defense coverage, not being on a string. not all five guys guarding as one. I think that's something that takes time, it takes game experience, especially as you're seeing different offensive possessions. You're seeing different offenses attacking your defenses with game experience. And that's why it's so important that we play these games leading up to Big Ten play to get ourselves prepared.”

Looking for refinancing? Check out our sponsor, JFQ Lending, for great rates!

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Can Penn State generate some explosive plays this week? For a game that Penn State finally finished on the winning side of the ledger, it was offensively their least-explosive performance of the season. Winning the key metrics of the turnover battle, field position, and yes, explosive plays, Franklin was pleased by the performance of Clifford to finally play within himself, avoiding forcing the ball while not committing a turnover for the first time all season. Still, Franklin explained Thursday evening the setbacks of not having some of their most explosive playmakers on the field on offense this season, the advantages to creating more explosive plays, and how the Nittany Lions intend to get them. “We need to continue to build on that and there's a lot of ways to do it. Early in the season, losing Journey, and losing Noah, Journey you could make the argument may be one of the most explosive athletes in college football,” Franklin said. “And that has an impact on not just the run game. People are worried about that aspect in the backfield and it changes a lot of things. So seeing these two young guys now and getting Devyn back, starting to do some good things, starting to break in tackles, falling forward, that's something for us to build on. “And now. the explosive plays off of it. Jahan has been able to bring that aspect to our offense this year. We need to continue to find ways to get him the ball. Parker has done a nice job… And the other guy that we're excited about is KeAndre, and I think you're going to continue to see him make plays and continue to grow and we got to find him a few more opportunities as well.” An undeniably important element to Penn State’s identity and success through the past four seasons, the Nittany Lions will face a Rutgers defense that has been extremely susceptible to chunk plays this weekend. Beyond Ohio State producing a whopping 344 yards on 14 combined chunk plays, Purdue also had 15 chunk plays last weekend and Illinois had 18 earlier in November in a 23-20 win in Piscataway.

2 - Can they crack 30? Very much in conjunction with the last question is one about the sheer potency of this Penn State offense. Unable to break 30 points in any of its games in regulation this season, how will the Nittany Lions fare against a Rutgers defense allowing a Big Ten-worst 35.7 points per game? Whether it’s through improved performance in the red zone or an expansion of explosive plays, the bottom line for Penn State is that points have come at a premium this season. According to Ciarrocca, the untimely turnovers this season have played a role in the output, but so have failings from the coaching staff and execution among the players when opportunities have been there. “Anytime you have a situation, there's usually more than one thing leading to that problem, that issue. But the turnovers have hurt us. A costly mistake here and there has hurt us in that area,” Ciarrocca said. “We haven't been as good in the low red that you'd like to be as far as being able to punch it in, whether it's running or passing. “There's a number of reasons that have put us where we're at from a point standpoint. We just got to continue to work and the guys continue to get better and continue to look at as coaches what our guys do best and put them in that situation.”