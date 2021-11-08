Ryan Montgomery exploded onto the recruiting scene when Jim Harbaugh extended a Michigan offer following a camp prior to his freshman year. Fast forward five months later, and not only has the freshman phenom picked up seven offers total, he has his Findlay (OH) team past the second round of the state playoffs for the second time in school history.

Montgomery comes from a football family and has been preparing for this moment for a long time. His older brother is four-star 2023 OL Luke Montgomery and his father Mike Montgomery played for Miami (OH) in the early 2000's. Following Ryan's playoff victory on Friday, he sat down to give an update on his recruitment, and discuss his future recruiting plans.