2024 QB Jayden Bradford talks new Penn State offer, Mike Yurcich's offense

Chapin, S.C., Class of 2024 recruit Jayden Bradford came to State College on a couple of Sundays ago with three scholarship offers. He now has four. Penn State joined the mix for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback who could one day end up as a national recruit following a strong camp performance in front of head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, and Georgia State have all also offered.

Class of 2024 quarterback Jayden Bradford was offered by Penn State on Sunday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"I think what really led them to offering me was my competitive edge and willingness to compete during the testing portion of camp," Bradford said. "I really enjoyed talking with and getting to know Coach Franklin. You can really tell he’s a genuine guy and cares for his players and staff." Franklin and Yurcich both made an early impression on Bradford, as did some of the other things he saw while visiting the Nittany Lions. "I would say the sports science lab [stood out] because it was really interesting to me how through research they can explain to you everything your doing right and wrong through data," Bradford said. On Yurcich, the signal caller added: "I feel like Coach Yurcich has a very modern and air raid approach to his offense."

Bradford played in four of Chapin's eight games during a 6-2 2020 season, but he was not the team's only quarterback. While splitting time, he completed 48 of 77 passes for 624 yards and had a six-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio, according to MaxPreps. "I feel like the best part of my game is my awareness and ability to extend plays," he said. Penn State has also offered Jadyn Davis under center in the Class of 2024, and the Lions will certainly push hard for both and likely others as the years go by. Bradford was impressive enough to put himself on that list early, and plenty of other schools will surely eventually enter the mix, too.