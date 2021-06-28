Class of 2024 quarterback prospect CJ Carr camped with the Nittany Lions on Friday, and he left with a Penn State offer.

Carr, out of Saline, Michigan, is the fourth quarterback prospect in the class to receive an offer from the Penn State staff, joining Jadyn Davis, KJ Jackson and Julian Sayin.

"It was great," Carr said of his time on campus. "I really liked the stadium and the facilities. I walked into the stadium and it's huge. I'm sure it's crazy loud."

