 Penn State football recruiting: Anthony Speca talks Lasch Bash, first trip to see the Nittany Lions.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 14:22:33 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 Pa. LB Anthony Speca recaps Penn State Lasch Bash visit

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Class of 2024 Pittsburgh Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca visited Penn State for the first time last weekend, and the trip did not disappoint.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound recruit already has offers from the Lions and Purdue, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Notre Dame.

PSU made a solid early impression.

"The highlight of my visit was definitely the cookout," Speca said. "Getting to talk to all the coaches and hang out in such an awesome setting was great.

Class of 2024 linebacker Anthony Speca visited the Penn State Nittany Lions for the program's Lasch Bash.
Class of 2024 linebacker Anthony Speca visited the Penn State Nittany Lions for the program's Lasch Bash. (Matt Hawley)

"I wanted to visit for the Lasch Bash because I had wanted to come up to Happy Valley since I received the offer, but my schedule hadn’t allowed it. This was the one time I knew I could make it up and I wanted to take full advantage of it. Meeting the staff and seeing the facilities was eye-opening."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}