2024 Pa. LB Anthony Speca recaps Penn State Lasch Bash visit
Class of 2024 Pittsburgh Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca visited Penn State for the first time last weekend, and the trip did not disappoint.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound recruit already has offers from the Lions and Purdue, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Notre Dame.
PSU made a solid early impression.
"The highlight of my visit was definitely the cookout," Speca said. "Getting to talk to all the coaches and hang out in such an awesome setting was great.
"I wanted to visit for the Lasch Bash because I had wanted to come up to Happy Valley since I received the offer, but my schedule hadn’t allowed it. This was the one time I knew I could make it up and I wanted to take full advantage of it. Meeting the staff and seeing the facilities was eye-opening."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news