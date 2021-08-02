2024 Pa. LB Anthony Speca recaps Penn State Lasch Bash visit

Class of 2024 Pittsburgh Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca visited Penn State for the first time last weekend, and the trip did not disappoint.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound recruit already has offers from the Lions and Purdue, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Notre Dame.

PSU made a solid early impression.

"The highlight of my visit was definitely the cookout," Speca said. "Getting to talk to all the coaches and hang out in such an awesome setting was great.