2024 OL Jordan Seaton talks PSU visit, impressions of Phil Trautwein
Jordan Seaton's first visit was a memorable one.
Seaton, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound OL prospect from St.John's College High in Washington, DC, was on campus on Saturday, and the ocassion hit home.
"That was actually my first visit," Seaton said. "It was actually kind of mind blowing that I was actually able to do it, and just to have a school like [Penn State] know my name, it means a lot to me."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news