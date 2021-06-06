Jordan Seaton's first visit was a memorable one.

Seaton, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound OL prospect from St.John's College High in Washington, DC, was on campus on Saturday, and the ocassion hit home.

"That was actually my first visit," Seaton said. "It was actually kind of mind blowing that I was actually able to do it, and just to have a school like [Penn State] know my name, it means a lot to me."