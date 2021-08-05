2023 QB Jaden Rashada: 'This visit helped them a whole lot'

Penn State hosted one of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2023 last Tuesday, July 27, in quarterback Jaden Rashada. A native of Pittsburg, Calif., Rashada picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in Dec. 2020. Head coach James Franklin was the first to express interest, and once he added new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, that’s when the Nittany Lions decided to go all-in on the 6-foot-4, 180-pound signal-caller. “The relationship has been going pretty good,” Rashada said. “I had a Penn State offer before Coach Yurcich arrived, which came from Coach Franklin, but when Coach Yurcich got in the office, he made sure to reoffer pretty soon. I think it was about a week after he got hired. Ever since then, we talk a good bit and it's always a good talk. He's a pretty good dude and he knows his stuff.” Four-star DJ Wesolak: 'They see me as a Micah Parsons comparison'

California native Jadenn Rashada travelled east last week, July 27, to meet with James Franklin and the Penn State football coaching staff. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rashada, who originally planned to transfer to IMG Academy in Florida last year before deciding against due to the pandemic, had never been to any state in the Mid-Atlantic region, let alone Central Pennsylvania. Traveling to Happy Valley for the first time was a unique experience for the rising-junior, and one he enjoyed. “Being out here in Cali, I'm used to all the cities and stuff, so going out to the East Coast for the first time, I actually kind of liked it," he said. "I found out something new about myself. I liked all the green in Pennsylvania. That didn't rub me the wrong way at all. I liked it.” For anyone who’s ever travelled to State College, you’ll know that Beaver Stadium is oftentimes the first thing you’ll see once you get within a few miles of campus. That certainly caught Rashada’s eye, and even more so when he stepped inside. “Seeing the stadium was crazy. Even though it wasn't filled up, you can tell that's a great place to play," Rashada said. "I definitely plan on coming back for a game. It was crazy just seeing it empty. I remember walking out on the field and it just made me smile. It's cool walking out there and imagining what it's like.” As for the coaching staff, Rashada said he’s become comfortable with Yurcich over the past few months and enjoyed learning more about the offense he plans to operate in the fall. However, it was his time with Franklin that may have left the biggest impression.