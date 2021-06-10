Penn State hosted one of its top quarterback targets in the Class of 2023 this past weekend in Austin, Texas, native Bo Edmundson.

Checking in at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Edmundson impressed athletically, running a 5.2-second 40-yard dash and posting a 4.77-second shuttle. He’s also proved this past season to be a pretty solid quarterback, throwing for 1,409 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions in five games. With Mike Yurcich already familiar with Edmundson from his time at Texas, it wasn’t a hard decision to offer him back in April.

“I’ve liked Coach Yurcich a lot for awhile now,” Edmundson said. “My relationship started with him about a year ago when he was over at Texas. I always had respect for him, and that grew even more so when he came over to Penn State. I really like his plays and I got a small taste of his offense when we were up there. I think that’s definitely something I could really thrive in, which is what you want when you’re a recruit.”

