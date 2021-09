Which 2023 prospects has Penn State contacted now that it's Sept. 1?

September 1 is a big day on the recruiting calendar.

Not only has the August dead period now ended, assuring that prospects can visit Penn State and other schools whenever they chose between now and December 11, but it's also the first day that college coaches are allowed to initiate conversations with junior prospects, which this year is the Class of 2023.

Beginning at midnight, Penn State's staff was allowed to contact 2023 prospects via a variety of ways, including text messages, FaceTime, Zoom and over social media. Coaches still aren't allowed to call junior players on their phone directly. They will get the opportunity to call them once a week over the phone next spring. Considering how valuable Zoom and FaceTime is nowadays, don't be surprised if that rule is changed to some degree in the years to come.

But throughout the past year, it was on the player and/or his family to initiate all conversations. Of course, many college coaches would contact high school coaches to let players know that they'd like to talk, which is how so many of visits were scheduled this summer, but at the end of the day, the recruit had the choice to reach back out or not.

This still don't have to answer, of course, but when a school like Penn State is contacting you, they're going to pick up, and now James Franklin and his staff are allowed to do just that.

Below are a handful of the prospects who confirmed that they were contacted by Penn State in some manner from midnight and up until this afternoon.

