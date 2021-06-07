Class of 2023 defensive end Eric Gardner Jr. was one of several prospects on hand for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

Gardner, an in-state prospect from Archbishop Wood, hoped to use the time available to him this weekend to continue building relationships with the Penn State coaching staff, and he said he felt like he was able to achieve that.

"It went pretty well," Gardner said. "That was my second time up there and it was good to see the people who are recruiting me. Once I got the offer, it's just time to start building relationships with the coaches up there, because Penn State, that's a nice school, and I wouldn't mind going there. I'm very interested to see where it's headed in the next two years."