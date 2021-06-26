Penn State hosted Class of 2023 offensive lineman Koby Keenum for an unofficial visit this past Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Keenum picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions less than a month ago, but in that short period of time, he’s built a strong relationship with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. That’s what sparked his interest in flying north to see State College, and it didn’t disappoint.

“That’s been going real well,” Keenum said, when asked about his relationship with Penn State leading into the visit. “I’ve been talking to Coach Trautwein a good bit over the past two weeks. We’ve been on the phone a good bit, and he’s been telling me that I have to come up there and see the campus, and that’s why I came up. I have a lot of interest in Penn State, and when I got down there, I only felt even more at home. Everyone was incredibly friendly and stuff. The facilities and everything about it made it feel like home.”