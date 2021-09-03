2023 OL Joshua Miller set for fall Penn State visit, talks Nittany Lions

Penn State's matchup with Auburn later this month will mark the Nittany Lions' biggest recruiting weekend of the fall, and a Virginia offensive lineman plans to be there. Joshua Miller, who stands 6-foot-6, 323-pounds and plays at Life Christian Academy, messaged with the team's staff on Sept. 1 during the first day such contact was allowed and said he plans to be in town for the Whiteout game at Beaver Stadium. "I look forward to building a tight relationship with the coaches over these next few months, and I just want to learn about all the ins and outs of the program," Miller told BWI.

Class of 2023 recruit Joshua Miller will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions football program later this month. Rivals photo. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Head coach James Franklin, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, and Chris Mahon, who is the Nittany Lions' assistant recruiting coordinator for offense, all reached out once they were allowed to after 12:01 a.m. "They were either sending a graphic or letting me know how excited they are to build our relationship," Miller said. To date, the junior has 15 offers and is RIvals' No. 25 offensive tackle. He also plans to visit Clemson for its matchup with Boston College later this year, and besides the Tigers and Lions, Florida State and North Carolina also passed along graphics during the unofficial start of the 2023 recruiting cycle, which of course has been active for quite some time now. Miller and Life Christian Academy return to the field and put an unbeaten record on the line Thursday when they take on Milton. "I'm performing good and so are my teammates," Miller said.