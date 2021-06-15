Penn State put nearly all of its focus on the 13 official visitors that came to town this past weekend, but on Sunday, the staff couldn’t turn away one of its top 2023 offensive line targets in Don Bosco Prep’s Chase Bisontis.

Currently the 20th-ranked prospect in the nation, Bisontis earned an offer from Penn State back in Feb. 2020 and he even drove up to State College with his family this past September to get a feel for University Park. Still, that doesn’t compare to actually touring facilities, and that was one of the main takeaways from this most recent visit.

“I saw the campus during Covid. We drove around campus then and stuff like that, but this was the first time I was able to really visit,” Bisontis said. “It was awesome. We started out with me, my dad, Coach [Phil Trautwein] and my teammate, Chris Moreno, doing a campus tour.