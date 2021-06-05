Penn State hosted Owings Mills, Md., offensive lineman Antonio Tripp Jr. Saturday for his first true unofficial visit with the coaching staff.

Back in September, Tripp journeyed to State College with his family to do a self-guided tour, and he spoke very highly of the atmosphere in and around campus. Now, he was given his first true taste of the football program, and it didn't disappoint.

"The love from the coaches really stood out to me. From the start, [Phil Trautwein] and [James] Franklin showed love to the very end. [They were] checking how my family and parents were and just having genuine conversations and genuine love."

