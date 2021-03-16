2023 OL Alex Birchmeier sets visit dates
One of Virginia’s top up-and-coming offensive linemen has plans to return to Penn State in June if the NCAA allows the dead period to end.Alex Birchmeier, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect from Ashbur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news