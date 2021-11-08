One of top defensive ends in the class of 2023 is Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 2023 David Ojiegbe, who is currently ranked the No. 36 overall strongside defensive end in the class.

As one of the top rated prospects in the region, Ojiegbe has seen his recruitment heat up this fall.

"Recruiting is going pretty good," Ojiegbe told Nittany Nation. "A lot of schools have been hitting me up. I’ve been hearing from Miami, Penn State and West Virginia a lot lately.”