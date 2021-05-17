2023 Maryland ATH Zahbari Sandy looking to take Penn State visit
Class of 2023 St. John's College High athlete Zahbari Sandy has caught the eye of a handful of Power 5 college programs, including Penn State, who offered Sandy back in late March.
"It felt really good," Sandy said in a phone conversation last week. "For Penn State to be my first offer, that was a huge blessing, huge feeling. Penn State's one of those Power Five schools, so getting an offer like that, that's really good.
"It feels good that all my hard work in the offseason and the summer is finally paying off. It's only up from here man. Feels good."
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news