Class of 2023 St. John's College High athlete Zahbari Sandy has caught the eye of a handful of Power 5 college programs, including Penn State, who offered Sandy back in late March.

"It felt really good," Sandy said in a phone conversation last week. "For Penn State to be my first offer, that was a huge blessing, huge feeling. Penn State's one of those Power Five schools, so getting an offer like that, that's really good.

"It feels good that all my hard work in the offseason and the summer is finally paying off. It's only up from here man. Feels good."

