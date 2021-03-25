There have been some really good linebackers in the state of Pennsylvania over the years and the next one could be Semaj Bridgeman . The 2023 linebacker out of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood Catholic holds more than 20 offers already but two teams have made an early impression.

“Penn State and LSU are the top ones right now,” Bridgeman said. “I've also been in communications with USC, Arizona State, and Oregon.

"I’ve been on the phone with the Penn State coaches building a relationship," he said. "We talk to each other every week. I've been talking to Brent Pry. I also talk to a couple other players like Ken Talley.

“The coaches are just telling me how good of a player I am, what I need to do to develop,” he said. “We also talk about how I'm going to get on campus when stuff clears up.

“LSU is a top team and they're dogs,” said Bridgeman. “They could develop me for the next level. They are really physical and dominate. That's the type of player I am.”

On who me models his game after- “Micah Parsons,” he sad. “He attacks the ball, he makes his reads, and is just a really physical player. He plays relentlessly.”