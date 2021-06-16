Class of 2023 defensive end Cam Lenhardt made his way to Penn State for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

Lenhardt plays his high school football at IMG Academy by way of Staten Island, New York, and stands at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

For him, the visit had a little bit of everything.

"I definitely loved it," he said. "Great hospitality, great people. Coach [James] Franklin's a great dude, you know? I felt the love when I went up there."