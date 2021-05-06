During an abbreviated sophomore season, Class of 2023 defensive line prospect Kion Wright learned to approach his preparation with a sense of urgency.

Wright — who plays defensive end for Northeast High School in Philadelphia, but grew up playing defensive tackle — listed his hand usage as one of his best attributes. So, in the lead-up to each game, he'd study his opposition thoroughly to get a feel for which techniques would give him the best chance of success.

"I want to have a great game every game," Wright said Thursday. "We only had five games because of COVID. I needed to have a splash in every single game. So, I really wanted to make sure I knew what I was doing, that I wasn't just doing something that wasn't going to help me throughout the whole game."

