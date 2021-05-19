Class of 2023 quarterback prospect Cameron Edge has always posessed eye-catching arm stregth.

Having played baseball consistently growing up, Edge touched 90 miles per hour on the radar gun when he was in eighth grade. Standing at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Edge alread offers a great build for a collegiate quarterback as he looks ahead toward his junior season in the fall.

Still, when asked about the skills and assets that have helped him emerge as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in his class, Edge, who plays his high school football at DeMatha Catholic, pointed toward the traits that aren't always evident to those who haven't been watching closely.

"I just think I'm a good leader of different kinds of people," Edge said earlier this week. "A lot of times people think a leader is someone who just leads one type of people, and that's wrong. The best leaders are ones that can lead a whole bunch of different people and drive them to the same goal. And I just think that's something that people can't see by looking at my Twitter page.

"Another thing you can't see is my football IQ. I've been around people that have played in the NFL, coaches that have coached in college. So I've learned a lot about football and I've seen football at a fast pace. I really have dove into the Xs and Os part of it and can see it from a coordinator's aspect."

