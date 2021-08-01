2023 DE Ronel Nukah shares Lasch Bash impressions, Penn State thoughts
Penn State has a Class of 2022 commitment from four-star Philadelphia Northeast defensive end Ken Talley, and it hosted one of the school's top underclassmen on Saturday.
Class of 2023 defensive end Ronel Nukah attended the Lasch Bash in State College and came away impressed by everything he saw.
"The highlight of the visit for me was that staff was so heartfelt and was nice enough to plan a whole scavenger hunt for all the recruits to participate in," Nukah told BWI.
The scavenger hunt has long been a Lasch Bash hit, as recruits team up with staffers to find flags around campus, which also lets them see all of the best parts of State College.
"The scavenger hunt was one of my favorite parts of the day because it enforced teamwork and communication to be able to complete the task we faced," Nukah said.
" I learned there's no I in team and always to communicate."
