2023 DE Ronel Nukah shares Lasch Bash impressions, Penn State thoughts

Penn State has a Class of 2022 commitment from four-star Philadelphia Northeast defensive end Ken Talley, and it hosted one of the school's top underclassmen on Saturday.

Class of 2023 defensive end Ronel Nukah attended the Lasch Bash in State College and came away impressed by everything he saw.

"The highlight of the visit for me was that staff was so heartfelt and was nice enough to plan a whole scavenger hunt for all the recruits to participate in," Nukah told BWI.