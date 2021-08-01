 Penn State football recruiting: Ronel Nukah shares Lasch Bash impressions, Nittany Lions thoughts
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-01 15:02:06 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 DE Ronel Nukah shares Lasch Bash impressions, Penn State thoughts

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State has a Class of 2022 commitment from four-star Philadelphia Northeast defensive end Ken Talley, and it hosted one of the school's top underclassmen on Saturday.

Class of 2023 defensive end Ronel Nukah attended the Lasch Bash in State College and came away impressed by everything he saw.

"The highlight of the visit for me was that staff was so heartfelt and was nice enough to plan a whole scavenger hunt for all the recruits to participate in," Nukah told BWI.

Class of 2023 recruit Ronel Nukah (center) visited the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. BWI photo
Class of 2023 recruit Ronel Nukah (center) visited the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. BWI photo

The scavenger hunt has long been a Lasch Bash hit, as recruits team up with staffers to find flags around campus, which also lets them see all of the best parts of State College.

"The scavenger hunt was one of my favorite parts of the day because it enforced teamwork and communication to be able to complete the task we faced," Nukah said.

" I learned there's no I in team and always to communicate."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}