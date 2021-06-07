Mason Robinson had plenty of positive takeaways from his unofficial visit to Penn State on Saturday, but, to him and his family, there was one moment that stood out.

Getting the chance to put on the Penn State uniform and take photos was Robinson's highlight for a few reasons, including the reaction his parents had to seeing him in the blue and white.

"It's the first time I was ever able to try on college gear and stuff like that," Robinson said Sunday. "It kind of felt like a dream almost. It didn't really feel real. And then I stepped outside and my parents were going crazy, and we took the pictures and they came out really good. It was crazy."