2023 DE Mason Robinson talks bond with James Franklin, other PSU takeaways
Mason Robinson had plenty of positive takeaways from his unofficial visit to Penn State on Saturday, but, to him and his family, there was one moment that stood out.
Getting the chance to put on the Penn State uniform and take photos was Robinson's highlight for a few reasons, including the reaction his parents had to seeing him in the blue and white.
"It's the first time I was ever able to try on college gear and stuff like that," Robinson said Sunday. "It kind of felt like a dream almost. It didn't really feel real. And then I stepped outside and my parents were going crazy, and we took the pictures and they came out really good. It was crazy."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news