2023 CB Moussa Kane talks new Penn State offer, camp performance
Class of 2023 cornerback Moussa Kane's start to the one-on-one session at Penn State's Elite Prospect Camp II was a bit slow.
He was beaten a couple of times, before Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter came over with a bit of advice.
"If you're going to press, you've got to get your hands on," Poindexter told Kane.
Kane did exactly that.
He showed he was coachable, and he showed he had the skills and natural ability to put that coaching to use. He embarked on a lengthy win streak in that drill, and left the camp with a Penn State offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news