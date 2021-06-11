Class of 2023 cornerback Lamont Payne was one of several key prospects who camped at Penn State last weekend.

Payne, who plays his high school ball at Chartiers Valley, has been hearing from Penn State for several months, and said that contact only grew in the weeks heading into camp.

"At first, after they offered, we talked occasionally, but over the past couple of weeks, really the past month or so, we've been talking a lot more," Payne said.