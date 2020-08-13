BlueWhiteIllustrated - 2022 TE Holden Staes commits to Penn State

Staes and his parents took a 12 hour drive up to Happy Valley last weekend for his first visit to Penn State, and that trip left no doubt in his mind. He wants to be part of James Franklin's program.

About a month ago, the 6-foot-4, 220 pound junior trimmed his list to four schools, but over the last few weeks, the Nittany Lions slowly separated from the pack.

Home state school Georgia was in the mix. National champion LSU was high on his list. Ohio State stayed in this to the end too. Michigan offered first and hung around. But those schools did not quite measure up to Penn State for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster tight end Holden Staes.

"I made the official decision on Penn State a week or two ago, but I have been leaning that way for around a month," said Staes.

"On Wednesday, at around 5pm ET, I called coach Franklin to give him the news. I had the same Penn State shirt on from the last time I called him, and he talked about how I have to get some new Penn State gear. I told him I was wearing the shirt for him and that I was ready to commit. He started screaming, running around and he was excited. Me and my parents talked to him for another 10 minutes or so and it was great.

"After that, I called coach Tyler Bowen to tell him and he was doing a lot of the same things. He was screaming and excited too.

"Over the last few months, I just went off the vibes of the different calls I was having with coaches. I would talk to them, see how I felt and it was a great vibe with Penn State. Penn State just slowly rose to the top over the other schools on my list.

"The biggest thing was coach Franklin and coach Tyler Bowen. They are two great coaches and are a big part of my commitment. I think coach Franklin is one of the top head coaches in football and Penn State is coming up to be one of the top programs. Coach Bowen has shown he can develop talent at tight end and we have a great relationship.

"It is also a top 20 public school academically and Penn State has great fans. It is a great school and a place I feel I can do very well.

"I got to go up there last Saturday and I really enjoyed it. I got to see the town, I saw the campus and I really liked the vibe and the feel. I already kind of knew I was going to Penn State before the visit, but the visit just showed me that there is no reason for me not to go.

"My commitment is strong. I am all in with Penn State. I don't see myself anywhere else. If other schools want to recruit me, then they can call my coach and all that, but I am all in with Penn State."