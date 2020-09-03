Rivals250 offensive tackle Ty Chan had a very busy Tuesday. It was the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to prospects in the 2022 class and the Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy star fielded many phone calls from head coaches and even added a new offer.

"I’ve been able to talk to a good amount of coaches like coach Franklin (from Penn State), coach Hafley (from Boston College), coach Babers (from Syracuse) and coach Kelly (from Notre Dame)," Chan said. "It was great really surreal. I’m grateful to be in the situation I am. To be able to talk to and possibly learn from the best is a great feeling. The chance to play some big time football and the relationships they want to build with me stuck with me.

"UCLA, Florida State, and Wake Forest texted me as well," he said. "I would say that I’m interested in a lot of schools. As of now, all the schools who have talked to me not only have great football but are great schools as well."

On his new offer from Michigan State: "I know that Michigan State has been known for football and were a powerhouse program a couple years ago," said Chan. "I also know that they send a lot of people to the league so that’s always great to know. I talked to Coach Kap and his assistant. It was a great talk."