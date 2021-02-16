2022 QB Nick Evers discusses virtual visit with Penn State
Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has extended a few Class of 2022 quarterback offers in recent weeks, one of which went to Flower Mound, Texas, prospect Nick Evers back on Feb. 4.
Over the past year, Evers said he’s been in consistent contact with Mike Yurcich, who began scouting the 6-foot-4, 192-pound signal-caller before he was even the starting quarterback for his school's varsity squad. In his first season, Evers didn’t disappoint, totaling 2,591 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for more than 200 yards, adding five rushing scores.
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial
“I’ve been talking with him for about a year now,” Evers said, referring to Yurcich. “I’ve been talking to him ever since he was at Texas. He's a really good dude. I really like him. Ever since he went to Penn State, he's been talking nonstop about how amazing the place is. He's got me excited to go up on campus at some point. I feel like Penn State's going to succeed a lot this year, especially with him at [offensive coordinator]. He's got a great scheme going on, so I'm excited to see what they got.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news