Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has extended a few Class of 2022 quarterback offers in recent weeks, one of which went to Flower Mound, Texas, prospect Nick Evers back on Feb. 4.

Over the past year, Evers said he’s been in consistent contact with Mike Yurcich, who began scouting the 6-foot-4, 192-pound signal-caller before he was even the starting quarterback for his school's varsity squad. In his first season, Evers didn’t disappoint, totaling 2,591 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for more than 200 yards, adding five rushing scores.

