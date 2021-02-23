A native of Potomac, Md., 2022 cornerback prospect Oliver Bridges was always aware of Penn State.

That's only grown as of late thanks to some personal connections. Christian Veilleux, his teammate at Bullis School, was an early enrollee with the Nittany Lions in January. Bridges mentioned recent Penn State grad Cam Brown, too, who also played his high school football at Bullis.

Additionally, Bridges has had conversations with former Nittany Lion defensive backs Jordan Smith and Stephon Morris, who both also come from the DMV area.

They aren't trying to sway Bridges one way or the other, he said in a recent phone interview. They're simply trying to prepare him for his next step.

