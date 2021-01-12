2022 Offers Board: Wide Receivers
The Nittany Lions already hold commitments from three four-star prospects in Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey
Penn State has already done the majority of its work at wide receiver, but there are still a handful of prospects to monitor with nearly an entire year remaining until anyone can sign. With Mehki Flowers considered an athlete, there's a good chance that Penn State will sign three wide receivers in 2022. That leaves one more scholarship up for grabs with Kaden Saunders and Anthony Ivey already committed.
So, who are the players to keep an eye on? We caught up with contacts over the past week and were told that there are four uncommitted wide receivers to focus on.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news