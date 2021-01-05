There's still a little bit of work to do in the Class of 2021, but for the most part, it's time to shift our focus to the Class of 2022. Unlike many other schools, Penn State has given its fans a reason to pay attention to this class for months now, as the Nittany Lions already hold commitments from eight four-star players. In fact, they currently rank No. 2 in the nation.

At quarterback, James Franklin and his staff have already earned one commitment from Pennsylvania prospect Beau Pribula. He was upgraded to a four-star prospect just last month after totaling over 2,600 yards of offense and 48 touchdowns in 2020, all while leading Central York to the PIAA 6A state championship. Because of that, it feels unlikely at the moment that we'll see any additions at the position, although it's not impossible. More on that below.

It's running back, however, that remains a major need of the Nittany Lions. After missing out on Deshun Murrell, it's possible that we could see two halfbacks sign in the 2022 class. It doesn't hurt that there's plenty of talent up and down the East Coast, too, including a few players in states that Penn State regularly does well in.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial