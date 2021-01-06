You won't find many positions that Penn State has recruited better under James Franklin than the offensive line. Going back to his first full class in 2015, Franklin and his assistants have signed 16 four-star players over the past seven classes.

We know Penn State would like to add one more offensive line prospect in 2021 - Austin Uke and Rayshaun Benny are the two to focus on - but we still expect the 2022 class to feature at least three signees, potentially four. Downingtown, Pa., native Drew Shelton, who committed to Penn State back in September, is expected to be one of those players. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect is versatile enough to move inside if he had to, but all signs point towards Shelton playing tackle at the next level.

Below are some of the top offensive line targets in the Class of 2022 for position coach Phil Trautwein and the rest of the Nittany Lion coaching staff.

