2022 Offers Board: Offense
Penn State's Class of 2022 is already off to an excellent start.As of Feb. 4, the Nittany Lions had earned eight verbal commitments, all of whom hold a four-star rating. Offensive lineman Drew Shel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news