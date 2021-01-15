You won't find many positions on Penn State's roster that have more depth than defensive tackle. Over the past two recruiting classes, James Franklin and the defensive coaching staff have signed seven interior defensive linemen, and due to the NCAA's decision to not count 2020, all of them still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Although the staff hasn't signed any defensive tackles in the Class of 2021, they could still add New Jersey prospect George Rooks on National Signing Day, Feb. 3. If he does end up joining the Nittany Lions, it's realistic that Penn State could take just one defensive tackle in 2022. However, as of now, it feels like two players is most likely.

Below are some of the top players to keep an eye on this fall and beyond.

