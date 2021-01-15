2022 Offers Board: Defensive Tackle
Who are Penn State's top defensive tackle prospects for 2022?
You won't find many positions on Penn State's roster that have more depth than defensive tackle. Over the past two recruiting classes, James Franklin and the defensive coaching staff have signed seven interior defensive linemen, and due to the NCAA's decision to not count 2020, all of them still have four years of eligibility remaining.
Although the staff hasn't signed any defensive tackles in the Class of 2021, they could still add New Jersey prospect George Rooks on National Signing Day, Feb. 3. If he does end up joining the Nittany Lions, it's realistic that Penn State could take just one defensive tackle in 2022. However, as of now, it feels like two players is most likely.
Below are some of the top players to keep an eye on this fall and beyond.
Schools: Penn State, Boston College, Indiana, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin
The Latest - 1/15/20 - Penn State was the last team to offer Artis back in November. If New York does allow high school football this spring, that should change in the coming months, as a handful of top programs on the East Coast are monitoring him closely. "Me and Coach Barnes have a good connection, and Coach Scott's energy is amazing," Artis said. "I did a Zoom with them a little while ago, and I spoke with Coach Franklin, as well as another man. They all had great energy and we have good conversations here and there." He's another player that hasn't really seen any schools yet, so until then, it's hard to suggest that any school is standing out. "I can't really say right now due to COVID and the impact we all know it's had on the recruiting process," Artis added, when asked if any schools are beginning to emerge.
