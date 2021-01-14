2022 Offers Board: Defensive Ends
Who are Penn State's top defensive end prospects in the Class of 2022?
Defensive end has been a priority position for Penn State for a year now, but with the Class of 2021 being a bit down on talent when it comes to quality edge rushers, it's now become arguably the most important position in the Class of 2022.
Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, the upcoming class is much deeper. It's no secret that both Philadelphia native Enai White and Baltimore native Dani Dennis-Sutton sit at the top of the recruiting board, but there's no shortage in potential behind them. Because of that, three defensive end signees is a realistic estimation at this time, and maybe even four if an elite prospect is still available late in the cycle.
Below is a breakdown of Penn State's top defensive end targets in the Class of 2022.
Schools: Top 13 - Penn State, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
The Latest - 1/14/21 - Campbell recently made the decision to leave Timber Creek in New Jersey to attend IMG Academy in Florida for his final season. Penn State offered back in August, and ever since, he's consistently said that the Nittany Lions are one of the schools recruiting him the hardest. "I talk to Penn State often and I talk to the majority of the football staff. The culture and how they run things all stand out about them, and I know they'll be great in the future. They are recruiting me hard and I love every bit of it." So far, Rutgers is the only school he's seen, but Clemson and Ohio State should both be serious players with Campbell. This past season, he totaled 45 tackles and seven sacks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news