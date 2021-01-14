Defensive end has been a priority position for Penn State for a year now, but with the Class of 2021 being a bit down on talent when it comes to quality edge rushers, it's now become arguably the most important position in the Class of 2022.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, the upcoming class is much deeper. It's no secret that both Philadelphia native Enai White and Baltimore native Dani Dennis-Sutton sit at the top of the recruiting board, but there's no shortage in potential behind them. Because of that, three defensive end signees is a realistic estimation at this time, and maybe even four if an elite prospect is still available late in the cycle.

Below is a breakdown of Penn State's top defensive end targets in the Class of 2022.