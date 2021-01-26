2022 Offers Board: Cornerbacks
Who are Penn State's top cornerback prospects for the Class of 2022?
James Franklin and his staff have built plenty of depth at cornerback since taking over the program in 2014, as the Nittany Lions have added at least two cornerbacks in every single class but one. That class was jusst recently, as Penn State signed only Joseph Johnson in the Class of 2020.
Now, with the NCAA deciding that no one will lose a year of eligibility, it makes it a bit more difficult to project scholarship counts, as Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson and John Dixon all have three years of eligibility remaining, yet academically they're much further ahead.
That could impact how the staff addresses the position, but for now, sources have suggested that the Nittany Lion coaches are planning to sign five defensive backs in 2022, making two or three cornerbacks a realistic estimate.
Schools: Penn State, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia
The Latest - 1/26/21 - Bridges earned an offer from the staff back in December, and sources have suggested that he's since emerged as one of Terry Smith's top targets at the position. He also has a few ties to Penn State, as he currently trains with former Penn State CB Jordan Smith at Prime Xample, which was started by Roman Morris, father of another former Penn State DB, Stephon Morris. On top of all that, he's also a high school teammate of Christian Veilleux, so there's reason to believe that the Nittany Lions should be a serious player here. "I talk to Coach [Tyler] Bowen often, like every other day. I've also had some conversations with Coach Smith. I like how there's a history there with guys from my area going up to Penn State." Bridges has been on campus once before, attending the game against Rutgers back in Nov. 2019. I expect Penn State to be one of the first schools he sees when the dead period wraps up.
