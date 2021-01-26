James Franklin and his staff have built plenty of depth at cornerback since taking over the program in 2014, as the Nittany Lions have added at least two cornerbacks in every single class but one. That class was jusst recently, as Penn State signed only Joseph Johnson in the Class of 2020.

Now, with the NCAA deciding that no one will lose a year of eligibility, it makes it a bit more difficult to project scholarship counts, as Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson and John Dixon all have three years of eligibility remaining, yet academically they're much further ahead.

That could impact how the staff addresses the position, but for now, sources have suggested that the Nittany Lion coaches are planning to sign five defensive backs in 2022, making two or three cornerbacks a realistic estimate.