One of the region's top linebackers for the Class of 2022 is set to decide later this week.

Nyair Graham, a three-star linebacker from Camden, N,J., announced Monday that he's planning to make his commitment Saturday. Penn State was one of five schools that made the cut, along with Maryland, Miami, Nebraska and Syracuse.

"I'm just ready to focus in on one school," Graham said. "I want to join a school and help recruit and all of that. I've been doing a lot of research during all of this, and I just feel like I'm ready."

