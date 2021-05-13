Penn State became the latest program to offer Kansas prospect Jaren Kanak on Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Kanak has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Midwest this spring, doubling his offers from the start of March, thanks in large part to his success in track. In the beginning of April, he ran the 100-meter in 10.6 seconds, and ever since then, the Nittany Lions have been watching closely. His contact with the Penn State began when Kevin Threlkel, PSU's Chief of Staff and a native of Kanak’s hometown, Hays, reached out to express interest. After a few talks in recent weeks, that cumulated in a conversation with defensive coordinator Brent Pry Wednesday night, which is when he learned about the offer.

