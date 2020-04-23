Then, as Shor planned out some visits for March and April, face-to-face visits came to a halt due to the Coronavirus. This dead time has given college coaches more time to evaluate film and this four-star prospect in the 2022 class has benefitted from that.

He is on the back-end of his sophomore year, and his recruitment got started last fall with an offer from Georgia Tech . As the calendar rolled into 2021, new offers from Auburn , TCU and Tennessee rolled in fairly early.

"It has been a pretty crazy last couple weeks," said Shor. "I am just glad to be here and glad to be in this situation. I have gotten nine offers in two weeks, and each offer I get is a blessing, so I am just happy to be here.

"I have talked to a coach from each school that offered me already so that is cool. Either my coach has texted me and given me a number to call or the coach has contacted me through social media and asked me to call him. It has been crazy. I have been talking to a lot of schools.

"Every call is very important too. Every conversation counts, so each time I talk to these coaches, it is very important. I am talking to almost every school that has offered once a week. The coaches give me a day and a time to call, so I try to do that. Every call either makes me stronger with the coach and program or it doesn't, so for me, every conversation I have is important right now. I have a lot to figure out moving forward.

"My approach right now is just to establish connections and relationships with coaches. I want to establish a family environment with a school, and a big part of that is connecting to the coaches. That is really what I am doing now. I am seeing who I connect with the best.

"I grew up a huge Auburn fan, but I am going into this wide open. My grandfather played basketball at Auburn and a lot of my dad's side of the family are big Auburn fans. I still love Auburn, and I will always love Auburn, but I am not going to let my favorite school growing up impact my decision. I have to pick the best spot for me and that is what I am going to be focused on.

"As a recruit, I still like Auburn. I think Gus Malzahn is a really good guy and a really good coach. He knows what he is doing, he has been at Auburn for a long time now and I love him as a coach. I was sad to see coach Grimes leave because I really liked him, so now I am just getting to know coach Bicknell. I like coach Morris too, he is a great offensive mind. The engineering program is strong at Auburn too, and that is what I am leaning towards doing in college.

"Outside of Auburn, the only other schools that have offered that I have visited are Florida State, Georgia Tech and Georgia. I camped at Florida State last summer, then went to the Miami game last season. It was under the old staff, so I want to learn more about the new staff, but Florida State is a really good school. I like their facilities, the game-day atmosphere was great and I have interest in visiting again.

"The thing I most like about Georgia Tech is the coaching staff. They have some really good coaches that are also really good people. I think it’s cool because they really connect with their players and they like to have fun with them not just on the field but off the field as well. And then there’s coach Brent Key, one of the top offensive line coaches in the country. I like him a lot, he definitely knows his stuff and he’s coached with Nick Saban and he’s sent quite of bit of guys to the league so I don’t know much better of a coach you can get from that.

"I was at Georgia for a camp last summer and I got to work with coach Pittman. It is really an honor to get an offer from Georgia. They just don't offer guys to offer them. Coach Luke is a really good coach, coach Smart is an awesome coach and I am excited about this offer. It is a hometown school, a lot of my family love Georgia and this was a big offer for me.

"There are a lot of schools I want to visit. I know I will visit Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan State and more. I was set to visit Tennessee in April, so that has been canceled, so I will definitely get up there. I am wide open, so I want to visit as many schools that have offered as I can.

"A lot of this has happened really fast and I am excited about each offer. I am not leaning any direction right now, I think of all the schools highly and I can really say good things about each school and each coach I have talked to.

"I have a lot of time to find the best fit for me. That is my goal. I am going to keep talking to these coaches every week, get back out for visits as soon as I can and take it from there. I am excited to see everything."