After making the trip to State College for Penn State's open practice last Friday, 2022 Delaware DE Micah Wing is already targeting a return to campus.

Wing is hoping to set an official visit to Penn State in June, he said Wednesday. He's locked in an official visit to Virginia Tech, and plans to take one to Rutgers as well. He hasn't yet settled on his intentions for the remaining two official visits.

"I'm definitely in the narrowing-down stage [of my recruitment]," Wing said.

Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial